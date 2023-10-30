Titans Week Nine Monday Injury Report: Ryan Tannehill Estimated DNP, Derrick Henry Limited

While the Tennessee Titans didn’t practice today and just had a walkthrough, they were still required to report an estimated injury report if they had practiced ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday Night Football. They listed four players as not practicing, among them QB Ryan Tannehill and OT Chris Hubbard, a former Steeler who started for Tennessee yesterday. After suffering a concussion, LT Nicholas Petit-Frere switched to Hubbard’s right tackle spot, while OT Andre Dillard came in at left tackle. Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com passed along the initial report.

Also listed as estimated DNPs include WR Chris Moore (personal) and CB Anthony Kendall (knee). As far as limited participants go, RB Derrick Henry (ankle) and WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) were among the group, although both are expected to suit up on Thursday for the Titans. CB Roger McCreary (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle), RB Tyjae Spears (ankle), and DT Denico Autry (personal) were limited.

TE Josh Whyle, who was out for the Titans could return this week, as he was estimated to be a full participant. As was S Mike Brown and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting.

The Steelers are also dealing with injury issues, as they also could be without their starting QB Kenny Pickett. Tannehill is expected to miss the game with an ankle sprain, and he’d be replaced by QB Will Levis, who threw four touchdowns in his debut. Pittsburgh will also be without S Minkah Fitzpatrick, as he was an estimated DNP today and was ruled out by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Pittsburgh will be looking to get back on track with a win after falling 20-10 to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Eight. The Titans are coming off a win over the Atlanta Falcons and will look to get a winning streak going.