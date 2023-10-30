Steelers Week Nine Monday Injury Report: Estimated Report Projects Pickett To Practice In Limited Fashion

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of their Thursday night Week Nine game against the Tennessee Titans. Mandated by the league, today’s version is a projected practice report had the team actually practiced, though the Steelers did not actually take the field at their facility Monday. They won’t practice this week until Wednesday.

According to the team report, had there been a practice, QB Kenny Pickett (rib) would’ve been limited. Also limited were S Damontae Kazee (hand), RB Anthony McFarland (knee), CB Levi Wallace (foot), and DL Cam Heyward (groin). S Minkah Fitzpatrick would’ve been a DNP due to his hamstring injury.

Steelers Monday Practice Report (Estimated)

DNP

Minkah Fitzpatrick (Hamstring)

Limited

QB Kenny Pickett (Rib)

S Damontae Kazee (Hand)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

CB Levi Wallace (Foot)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin)

Pickett suffered the rib injury at the end of the first half in Sunday’s 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was taken to the locker room and returned to the sideline at the start of the second half, warming up with his helmet on, and the team initially announced he was expected to return. But QB Mitch Trubisky took over at the start of the second half and Pickett was soon ruled out for the remainder of the game. According to a Monday morning report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is not much “optimism” for Pickett to play in this game. But during his Monday press conference, Tomlin called Pickett a “game-time decision” and isn’t ruling out him playing.

Fitzpatrick suffered the hamstring injury early in the loss while covering a receiver downfield. He immediately grabbed his hamstring and, though able to walk off under his own power, did not return to the game. Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal saw starting safety reps the rest of the game while Miles Killebrew rotated into dime packages. Tomlin ruled him out of Thursday’s game against the Titans but did not know if he would miss additional time.

Wallace missed Sunday’s game with a foot injury suffered late in Week Seven’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. As a result, rookie Joey Porter Jr. earned his first career start and Mike Tomlin said he’ll continue to start going forward, even once Wallace is healthy.

McFarland had practiced in full the last two weeks since having his window-to-return open. Heyward was designated last Thursday and practiced fully Friday. The fact the two were listed as limited shouldn’t be cause for concern given the short week and the fact this is an estimated report and not based on an actual practice session.

Pittsburgh and Tennessee kickoff on Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.