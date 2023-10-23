‘Those Plays Shouldn’t Have Come Down To That:’ Sean McVay Doesn’t Think Fourth-Down Spot Cost Rams Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers were able to beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-17, and the play that sealed the win was a QB sneak by Kenny Pickett on 4th-and-1. The ball looked like it never crossed the plane, but the referees ruled it a first down and the Rams were out of timeouts and couldn’t challenge. That gave the Steelers a first down at the two-minute warning and allowed them to kneel the clock out and win. Rams head coach Sean McVay wouldn’t comment on whether he thought the call was right, but he said it was Los Angeles’ execution that cost them the game, not the call by the officials.

“It doesn’t matter what I think, that was the spot they made. I’m not gonna sit here and make any excuses about stuff that didn’t go down there. Those plays shouldn’t have come down to that. If we executed like we were capable of, and you guys saw the same stuff that I did, but it doesn’t do any good. That was what was called and that’s what we have to be able to live with,” McVay said via the Los Angeles Rams’ YouTube channel.

The play benefitted the Steelers, but it definitely didn’t look to be the right call. Pickett appeared to have slipped and fallen short of the first-down marker, but the refs saw otherwise, and they’re the final authority. It’s frustrating for Los Angeles, but its timeout usage earlier in the half let the game end on that play.

The Rams let the Steelers back in the game, with Pittsburgh scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter and the Rams unable to counter. They were in good position, up a score heading into the fourth, but the Steelers offense finally got going and the defense was able to get pressure on Matthew Stafford and tighten up its run defense. There’s no doubt that Los Angeles’ execution could’ve been better, and then the game wouldn’t have come down to a decision by the referees.

It was a tale of two halves, but the Rams couldn’t build more than a seven-point lead going into halftime when the Steelers offense had been anemic. The third-quarter interception by T.J. Watt set the turnaround in motion, and the Steelers outscored Los Angeles 21-8 in the second half.

In the end, the Steelers won, and whether Pickett really got the first down might be up for debate. But the reality is Pittsburgh made enough winning plays leading up to the fourth-down sneak to help the Black and Gold win the game.