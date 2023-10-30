The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Loss To Jaguars, Injuries, Officiating, Tomlin Monday Recap, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 43 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Sunday loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at Acrisure Stadium.

The Steelers had a few key injuries on Sunday against the Jaguars, so we update the latest information that we have on those two players, QB Kenny Pickett and S Minkah Fitzpatrick, on the heels of head coach Mike Tomlin holding a Monday press conference. We also discuss the possibility of DT Cameron Heyward and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. being activated off the Reserve/Injured list this week.

Speaking of Tomlin’s Monday presser, Alex and I spend a lot of time going over a few things that he had to say earlier in the day. He gave us quite a few quotes to go over.

The Steelers Sunday loss to the Jaguars also keeps us busy in this show. We start on the offensive side of the football and discuss the futility, plays that were missed that were there and much more. We go over the play of several individuals on Sunday and much more.

We move on and discuss the play of the Steelers defense on Sunday and that keeps us quite busy. We talk about the several takeaways the Steelers defense had on Sunday in addition to the big plays that unit allowed.

The officiating in Sunday’s game between the Steelers and the Jaguars certainly wasn’t great so Alex and I make sure to hit on that topic throughout this show as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 75-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

