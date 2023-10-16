The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Early 2024 Salary Cap Outlook, AFC North In Week 6, Pickens’ Target Amounts, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 37 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about what all transpired in the AFC North in Week Six with the Pittsburgh Steelers on their bye week.

Next up for the Steelers in Week Seven are the Los Angeles Rams on the road so Alex and I have a quick discussion about that upcoming contest. We also talk about how the Rams looked on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and the resurgence of their G Kevin Dotson, who was previously with the Steelers. We also discuss the Steelers history of playing the Rams in the regular season since they have belonged to the city of Los Angeles.

News breaks early in the show about the Steelers getting WR Diontae Johnson and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. back at practice this week as both players now are designated to return candidates from the Reserve/Injured list with their respective 21-day practice windows now opened.

Over the weekend, I provided a quick and dirty lookahead at the Steelers 2024 salary cap situation based on what we know right now. Alex and I discuss that lookahead and have conversations about several potential cut options the team might be forced to make in the month of March. We also discuss the primary contract restructuring the Steelers are likely to have next offseason.

Should there be an issue with the number of targets that Steelers WR George Pickens has had through the team’s first five games of the 2023 regular season? Alex and I discuss that topic thoroughly and also talk about what the expected return of Johnson could mean for the offense.

Alex also discusses the play of Steelers C Mason Cole so far this season later in this episode.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 89-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

