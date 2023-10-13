The Forgettable Five: Former Steelers With Short, Bad Careers In Pittsburgh

For every Mean Joe Greene or Tory Polamalu, you also have a Devin Bush or a Chase Claypool. This tends to be the case with every NFL franchise as player development and roster construction isn’t a sure thing as some players who look like studs in college or on other teams may flourish with your team, or fizzle out altogether. Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, they have had a lot of hits over the years, helping them be one of the most stable franchises in the league.

However, they aren’t with their fair share of misses either, having players completely flame out shortly after arriving to the team via the draft or free agency. We’re going to list five notable names that had short, bad careers in Pittsburgh from the last several years, leaving out names that may have played a long time but were bad (IE Jarvis Jones, Devin Bush, etc) as well as players who were injury-prone and had their careers cut short (IE Senquez Golson, Ladarius Green, etc). Feel free to rank these names down below as they are listed in no specific order. Ready to relive the misery, ladies and gents? Let’s us begin.

C Kendrick Green (2021-22)

The Steelers drafted Kendrick Green in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the hope of having him becoming their starting center after Maurkice Pouncey decided to retire. The experiment backfired horribly as Green was not ready for the NFL game, lacking the mental acumen as well as the experience and technique to hold up at the professional level as a quality starter at the pivot. He started 15 games as a rookie and played poorly for most of the season, looking lost on the field while ending up on the ground a lot due to poor balance. He ended up being a gameday inactive for the entire 2022 season and was on the roster bubble heading into training camp this summer.

A collection of bad/off-line Kendrick Green snaps. Besides the early snap against the Bills, the common issue is he's snapping wide right when moving to his left. Not an excuse, not acceptable, but that's what is happening with him. He can't be the backup C. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/JM4MyfPJqG — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) August 21, 2023

Outside of a brief stint of Green shining at fullback during practice, Green become a player that fans loved to hate, likely being a roster cut if it weren’t for a trade to the Houston Texans at the end of the preseason, shipping off their former Day Two pick for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

WR Gunner Olszewski (2022-Present)

Probably one question many Steelers fans have had since last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens is how is Gunner Olszewski still on this team? Olszewski was signed to be this team’s kick/punt returner after Ray-Ray McCloud signed with the San Francisco 49ers, hoping to reclaim his All-Pro form back 2020 with the Patriots. Olszewski has arguably regressed since arriving to Pittsburgh, having lost his return job last season to WR Steven Sims who left for the Texans this offseason and got benched for RB Anthony McFarland on kicks and WR Calvin Austin on punts this season. Olszewski got a chance to return punts last week against the Ravens with Austin dinged up but had a crucial fumble late in the game which Baltimore nearly returned for a touchdown.

Olszewski has been a fumbling machine since arriving in Pittsburgh, having critical turnovers in crucial moments of games. He no longer works on kick and punt returns and was a game day inactive prior to injuries hitting Pittsburgh. It’s strange that Pittsburgh remains loyal to Olszewski despite having no purpose on the roster as his role on the team could be easily replaceable with a better returner/receiver on another team’s practice squad.

K Josh Scobee (2015)

The Josh Scobee experiment failed miserably in Pittsburgh after the Steelers traded to Pittsburgh from the Jacksonville jaguars at the end of the preseason in 2015 for a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft to replace Shaun Suisham and Garrett Hartley who suffered season-ending injuries. Scobee had a career field goal percentage of 80.8% in Jacksonville being the Jaguars’ reliable place kicker for over a decade. However, he suffered from major inconsistencies in Pittsburgh as he made six-of-ten field goal attempts (60% with a long of 45 yards during that time while also missing an extra point.

Most missed FGs since start of 2014: Josh Scobee: 10 (26-36)

Blair Walsh: 10 (30-40)

Graham Gano: 9 (34-43) pic.twitter.com/nuBxVy7no5 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 2, 2015

The nail in the coffin for Scobee and his career as a Steeler came in Week Four against the Baltimore Ravens where Scobee missed two field goals—a 49-yarder and later a 41-yarder—in the closing minutes, causing Pittsburgh to fall to Baltimore 23-20 in overtime. Scobee was released by Pittsburgh two days later, signing K Chris Boswell and the rest has been history ever since.

OT Mike Adams (2012-2015)

The Steelers drafted OT Mike Adams in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, hoping that pairing him with first-round pick David DeCastro to help overhaul an offensive line in need of a makeover. He started six games while appearing in ten as a rookie. He entered the 2013 season as the starting left tackle but was benched early on due to his poor play. He ended up starting ten games in 2013 and went into 2014 as the backup, getting four starts throughout his third season with mixed results.

Factor in a lack of development during his first three years in the league as well as missing the entire 2015 season after undergoing a back operation prior to the start of training camp, and Adams never become the player that Pittsburgh hoped he could be when they drafted him. He was released in 2016 with a failed physical, latching onto the Chicago Bears where he played in 12 games with one start, but would suffer a back injury, having him get placed on IR and end his tenure in the league.

Limas Sweed (2008-2010)

Sweed stared at the University of Texas, being considered one of the best wide receiver prospects in the country, going over 800 yards and 12 TDs as a junior. He had wrist surgery his senior season, cutting his final season short and caused him to fall in the draft, allowing Pittsburgh to select him 53rd overall in 2008. He had trouble initially adjusting to the speed of the NFL game and catching the football, causing him to see limited playing time as a rookie, playing in 11 games with no starts and caught six passes on ten targets for 64 yards.

The drop issues followed Sweed into his second season, causing him to drop literally down the depth chart. He ended up injuring his Achilles early in minicamp in 2010, causing him to undergo season-ending surgery. Sweed would get waived by Pittsburgh in 2011 during training camp and later released in September, ending his once-promising tenure with the team and his time in the NFL altogether.