Pittsburgh Steelers Trade OL Kendrick Green To Houston Texans

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a second trade in three days, sending iOL Kendrick Green to the Houston Texans, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Trade! The #Steelers traded OL Kendrick Green to the #Texans, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

Green probably wouldn’t have made Pittsburgh’s roster barring a semi-surprising cut, and now the 2021 third-round pick will look to resurrect his career with the Texans.

Per Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are getting back a 2025 sixth round selection from the Texans.

Compensation update: It's a 6th rounder from 2025 for Kendrick Green. https://t.co/Wg8qHTuWSB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2023

Green was Pittsburgh’s starting center in 2021 but struggled in 15 games, and he hasn’t been good at the position this preseason. Last season, Green wasn’t even active for a game in 2022 as he was buried at the bottom of the interior linemen depth chart behind the likes of J.C. Hassenauer, who was the backup center to starter Mason Cole. The Steelers even chose to dress veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis over Green last season. All of that came on the heels of Green logging 977 offensive snaps in 2021 as a rookie.

This preseason, Green played 131 snaps, 112 at center and 19 at right guard. He was flagged for two penalties, had two snaps that caused fumbles, and logged a 52.8 overall PFF grade.

With struggles at center continuing throughout this preseason, both blocking and snapping, Green became very expendable. Nate Herbig now looks to be a major favorite to be Pittsburgh’s backup center.