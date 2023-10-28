‘That’s A Tough Catch:’ Minkah Fitzpatrick Lauds T.J. Watt For Third-Quarter Interception

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt turned the game around for the Pittsburgh Steelers in their 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams, intercepting QB Matthew Stafford on the Rams’ first play from scrimmage in the second half and setting up the Steelers’ first offensive touchdown. It was an impressive play, one that FS Minkah Fitzpatrick made sure to give Watt praise for during his media session with reporters on Friday.

‘It’s easy to practice being in the right position. Obviously, in practice, you can’t simulate making a big play, but knowing T.J., when he’s in practice, we only repped that coverage we were in one time, all week. And he was in that right position that one time in practice, and in the game, he was in the right position and he made a game-changing play. It’s just practicing being where you’re supposed to be and making a play when it comes,” Fitzpatrick said via the team’s YouTube channel. “It was great concentration. That’s a tough catch, people think that’s easy, when you’re breaking downhill you’ve got people coming across your face and stuff like that, that’s definitely a tough catch. But T.J.’s T.J., so we ain’t surprised.”

Good look at T.J. Watt in coverage on his INT 👀 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/ASrK14Ab9T — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 23, 2023

It was an incredibly impressive play, especially from a linebacker. Watt broke off his man to undercut Cooper Kupp, who was being guarded in coverage by LB Cole Holcomb, to make the interception and then return it to LA’s 7-yard line. That set up a Kenny Pickett QB sneak for a touchdown, and Pittsburgh was able to claw their way back in the game before the offense took over in the fourth quarter to lead Pittsburgh to a win.

Like Fitzpatrick said, we shouldn’t be surprised at the plays Watt makes every week. He’s truly a game-changer and one of the best players in football, and he makes the unlikely look routine. While he now has seven career interceptions, it’s not as if Watt is known for his coverage ability. It was an incredible play, and if he can add those sorts of ball skills on top of his pass-rush ability, the league needs to be on notice.

Watt is second in the NFL with eight sacks this season, and that interception actually gave him more than Fitzpatrick has this season. Fitzpatrick has yet to log an interception this year, but he’s been a good tackler and moved around the Pittsburgh defense. It’s only a matter of time before he gets on the board with a pick, and when he starts intercepting passes, the Steelers’ defense will really round into form.

The secondary has been a weak spot, as the lack of speed from CBs Levi Wallace and Patrick Peterson has really hurt the Steelers, but they’ve been able to mitigate it with a strong pass rush up to this point. Fitzpatrick starting to make splash plays will help even more, but he’s been solid this season in the role he’s in.

We’ll see if Watt can pull off another ridiculous play tomorrow against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Jacksonville winners of four straight, the Steelers’ defense is going to have to play another sound game for the team to come out on top.