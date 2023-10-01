Texans LG Kendrick Green Ruled Out Of Game Against Steelers With Knee Injury (Update)

UPDATE (3:57 p.m.): The Texans officially ruled out Green with a knee injury, according to Houston reporter Aaron Wilson.

#Texans ruled out guard Kendrick Green with knee injury @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 1, 2023

Late in the fourth quarter of his first matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being traded in late August, Houston Texans left guard Kendrick Green left the game under assistance with a right knee injury.

Green went down on a 3rd and 4 that saw running back Mike Boone rip off a 6-yard gain.

Green was down on the field for a few minutes as trainers took a look at his right knee. He was in obvious discomfort and was then able to walk off with some assistance from staff members nursing a right knee injury.

The former Steelers center/guard was replaced by former Pittsburgh Panthers center Jimmy Morrissey, who was Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s center in college.

Teammates took a knee following Green’s injury, which looked rather serious with him laying on the turf. Steelers running back Najee Harris even came out to check on his former teammate and draft-class mate.

