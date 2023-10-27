Steelers Week Eight Friday Injury Report: Three Cornerbacks Questionable For Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their Friday injury report, the final one of the week before taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week Eight. And it has the Steelers’ cornerback situation unsettled heading into the game.

Per the report, three players are questionable and they’re all cornerbacks: Joey Porter Jr., Levi Wallace, and James Pierre. Porter was limited yesterday with a calf injury while Wallace has been bothered by a foot issue stemming from Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Pierre had his ankle injury pop up over the last 24 hours.

LB T.J. Watt (heel) was limited but does not carry a game status. He will play. Everyone else practiced in full today, including DL Cameron Heyward in his second day back from practice.

Steelers Friday Practice Report

DNP

James Pierre – (Ankle – Questionable)

Limited

CB Joey Porter Jr. (Calf – Questionable)

CB Levi Wallace (Foot – Questionable)

LB T.J Watt (Heel)

Full

WR Diontae Johnson (Hamstring)

RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (Knee)

LB Cole Holcomb (Ankle)

OG Nate Herbig (Illness)

DL Cam Heyward (Groin)

DL Larry Ogunjobi (Shoulder)

With so many corners nicked up, practice squader Luq Barcoo saw first-team reps today. We’ll know by tomorrow if he’ll be in the mix to play this weekend. The team has until 4 PM/EST Saturday to elevate him to the Active/Inactive list. There’s also newly signed Darius Rush, a rookie in his second week with the team.

Johnson missed Thursday’s practice, causing some alarm over his status for the weekend. But as he told reporters and as indicated by today’s report, he practiced Friday and will play against the Jaguars. Johnson returned in Week Seven after being placed on IR after Week One due to a hamstring injury suffered against the 49ers.

Anthony McFarland Jr. practiced fully for a second straight week. The Steelers will have until Saturday by 4 PM/EST to activate him off IR. As of this writing, Pittsburgh has only 52 players on its roster, meaning the Steelers don’t have to make a corresponding move, though they don’t usually keep four running backs on their 53.

Heyward had his 21-day window open up Thursday when he returned to practice. Because he and McFarland are on IR, they do not need game statuses for this weekend. But on paper, Heyward could also be activated tomorrow afternoon and play against the Jaguars, though that would be a short turnaround for an overall limited week of work. Still, Heyward isn’t someone who should be counted out and the Steelers badly need him to return.

Holcomb practiced all week after suffering an ankle injury against the Rams. He should play and continue to be part of a three-man rotation with Elandon Roberts and Kwon Alexander.

The Steelers and Jaguars kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST. Pittsburgh will then have a quick turnaround before playing the Tennessee Titans Thursday night.