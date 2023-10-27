Luq Barcoo Says He Received First-Team CB Reps Friday At Steelers Practice

The cornerback position has been a bit concerning for the Pittsburgh Steelers early in the season. It might get all the more worrisome moving forward.

Practice squad cornerback Luq Barcoo confirmed reporters Friday that he received some first-team cornerback reps during practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side. This development, according to a tweet from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski, comes ahead of the Steelers’ Week Eight matchup at Acrisure Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Luq Barcoo confirmed he was getting 1st team reps at outside corner today at Steelers practice — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 27, 2023

What those reps were, what situations they were in, and more remains unknown, but Barcoo going from the practice squad to first-team reps in practice is rather eye-opening.

It’s worth noting that veteran cornerback Levi Wallace is dealing with a foot injury, which had him sitting out of practice Wednesday and then limiting him on Thursday, while rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. was limited Thursday with a calf injury that had him wearing a wrap as a precaution.

Barcoo was signed by the Steelers on May 15 out of the XFL, where he played for former Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward for the San Antonio Brahmas. Barcoo was waived in late August before quickly resigning with the Steelers’ practice squad.

XFL star Luc Barcoo working first-team reps at corner Friday. pic.twitter.com/n9mdeiFocU — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 27, 2023

In the preseason, Barcoo played 42 snaps, seeing 31 snaps against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the opener and 11 snaps against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason finale. In those 42 snaps, Barcoo graded out at a 63.6 overall from Pro Football Focus, including a 63.4 in coverage. He allowed just one reception on two targets for three yards and generated two tackles.

We’ll see what the injury report for Friday shows regarding Wallace and Porter’s status for Sunday’s game, though Porter already stated to reporters that he will be playing against the Jaguars. If Wallace can’t go and Porter is limited in any fashion, chances are Barcoo will be elevated from the practice squad Saturday, giving the Steelers some depth at the position.

James Pierre would presumably be the next man up at boundary corner if Wallace and Porter are limited, but from the sounds of it the Steelers are giving Barcoo, with his length and physicality, a look.