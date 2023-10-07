Steelers Vs. Ravens X-Factor: DC Teryl Austin

As we’ll do every week to get you ready for the upcoming game, our X-Factor of the week. Sometimes it’s a player, unit, concept, or scheme. Here’s our X-Factor for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

X-FACTOR: DC Teryl Austin

OC Matt Canada has been the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lightning rod since…well, since he was hired and much of that criticism is fair and warranted. Though no, he doesn’t have a burner account. Let’s please put that story to rest.

But Austin and Pittsburgh’s defense hasn’t been that much better and in some ways, more disappointing. Yes, Cam Heyward’s absence left a huge void that’s difficult to fill in the middle of the year. This unit has produced splash but also been wildly inconsistent. Unable to get consistent stops on the ground, giving up too many big plays through the air, receivers having too many dominant performances.

The Ravens’ offense is a difficult nut to crack. Pittsburgh has had as much success against Lamar Jackson as any team has but it takes a lot to slow him down. Baltimore’s offense has an improved passing game with more weapons and vertical threats than in past years, making it more difficult to pack the box and stop the run like previous meetings.

How does Austin handle Baltimore’s run game? It’s multiple and potent. Guards pulling, read options, designed QB runs in the red zone. Will they use the mesh charge, the unblocked EDGE rusher attacking the QB every time to force the give to the back and make someone other than Jackson beat you. But that now leaves with ten defenders to stop the run.

What about the motion the Ravens now use? Fast receivers sprinting across the formation and getting vertical. Will Pittsburgh travel? Pass the motion off to another defender? Again, pros and cons. Follow the motion with a player and you’ll reduce the risk of miscommunication. But the downside is the Ravens can better predict your reaction and can do things like run to that vacated side and hopefully have numbers.

All problems that don’t have easy solutions. It’ll be up to Austin to come up with a solid gameplan and help atone for the mess that was last week where the Texans’ offense stayed one step ahead of the Steelers throughout the day.