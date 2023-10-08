Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 5

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week Five Sunday home game against the Baltimore Ravens, and as expected, five players will miss the afternoon contest due to injuries.

After being ruled out for Sunday’s game on the team’s Friday injury report, TE Pat Freiermuth, T Dan Moore Jr., G James Daniels, DL DeMarvin Leal, and P Pressley Harvin III are all inactive for the game against the Ravens. Daniels is still dealing with a groin injury while Harvin is still battling a hamstring injury. Both failed to play last Sunday as well.

Freiermuth, Moore and Leal are all sidelined for the Week Five Sunday game due to injuries sustained in last week’s game. Freiermuth is dealing with a hamstring while Moore injured his knee last Sunday. As for Leal, he suffered a concussion last Sunday.

With Daniels out again Sunday, Nate Herbig will start in his place at right guard. Rookie Broderick Jones will start in place of Moore at left tackle. With Harvin sidelined again, Brad Wing will once again fill in for him at punter. Rookie TE Darnell Washington is poised for a bigger role on Sunday with Freiermuth sidelined. With Leal out on Sunday, DT Breiden Fehoko is active for the first time this season.

The rest of the Steelers Week Five inactives are all healthy scratches and that list of players includes QB Mason Rudolph and RB Godwin Igwebuike. Rudolph, as usual, has been designated as the team’s emergency third quarterback for the game.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 5 vs. Ravens:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

T Dan Moore Jr.

G James Daniels

P Pressley Harvin III

TE Pat Freiermuth

DL DeMarvin Leal

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Ravens’ Inactive Players:

QB Josh Johnson (3rd)

OLB Odafe Oweh

T Morgan Moses

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

TE Charlie Kolar