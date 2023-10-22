Steelers Vs. Rams Winners And Losers

Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 win against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon.

WINNERS

T.J. Watt: For large chunks of games and throughout the season, Pittsburgh’s best offense this season has been its defense. They’re an inconsistent bunch prone to giving up big plays but can create them, too. Watt certainly did coming out of the first half, intercepting QB Matthew Stafford and nearly returning it for a touchdown. It was a beautiful play and one of the best reads and closes you’re ever going to see, giving the Steelers a very short field for their first touchdown of the day. There was a costly offsides against him that helped lead to a Rams’ touchdown, but Watt does far more good than harm.

Chris Boswell: Boswell was clearly the best kicker on the field today. As the Rams’ Brett Maher missed three tries, Boswell was money from 53-yards out. With that make, he now has more 50-plus yard field goals than every other Steelers kicker in team history combined. He’s the best and often only source of points for the Steelers.

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Fitzpatrick hasn’t been in position to make splash plays but his tackling and run defense remain excellent and underrated. It’s a problem he’s having to make so many tackles, he might set a franchise record, but it’s an area he excels at.

Dan Moore Jr.: For as much heat as the Steelers took for starting Moore at left tackle over rookie Broderick Jones, understandably so, Moore seemed to hold his own in today’s outing. It helps not facing the elite pass rushers he did throughout the first weeks and the Rams didn’t have that kind of guy on the edge. Overall, Moore seemed to play well, handle bull and power rushes better, and pulled once on a Dart scheme to help spring RB Najee Harris for a solid gain. Given the results, it’s hard to be too upset at the team’s decision.

Red Zone Offense: Pittsburgh came into the without a rushing touchdown through its first five games, a franchise record, and two red zone touchdowns all season long. They exited Sunday with three rushing touchdowns and a three-for-three mark inside the 20. QB Kenny Pickett along with RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren all found the end zone. Pickett on a sneak, Warren with a bursty 13-yard scamper, and Harris with a hard-charging run for a go-ahead score.

Kenny Pickett: It’s basically become a mandate at this point but Pickett struggles through the first three quarters and then comes up big late. He again showed why he’s the Steelers’ starter in the fourth quarter, leading touchdown drives and making critical throws downfield. There were great zips to WR Diontae Johnson, back-shoulder throws to WR Diontae Johnson, and a bullet to WR Allen Robinson II to set up a 4th and inches that Pickett sneaked for and (evidently) converted. Kudos to Pickett. I wanted to put Johnson and Pickens on this list, but their penalties could’ve been costly. Between the whistles though, both were strong.

LOSERS

Steelers Corners/YAC allowed: Levi Wallace was the Steelers’ worst corner Sunday, but no one played up to the standard. All three, Patrick Peterson, Joey Porter Jr., and Wallace, allowed crucial YAC that turned good gains into better and sometimes great ones. Wallace and Peterson lack the speed to prevent receivers from turning upfield and racing downfield. Porter’s tackling has been shaky since the summer, and he allowed YAC over the middle, too. At least Porter is able to cover, even if his tackling is a barrier to seeing more playing time.

Rookie WR Puka Nacua had a monster day and dominated the Steelers’ corners. Elsewhere, Wallace couldn’t plaster WR Tutu Atwell as QB Matthew Stafford extended a play before the half. Atwell was wide open for an easy 31-yard score. Pittsburgh’s secondary is far too hit-and-miss with “miss” being the far more frequent outcome. Cornerback is at the top of the Steelers’ needs this offseason.

Run Defense: Not a good showing from the run defense, even if the Steelers didn’t allow the long runs they have in the past. Though the Steelers made a handful of plays against the run, the Rams generally won the line of scrimmage and pushed the pile forward at the end of plays for additional yardage. Pittsburgh tried using Minkah Fitzpatrick in his more conventional free/post safety role against the pass, but he was still the team’s best run defender, having to fly into the box to make stops.

Third-Down Offense: Another ugly showing for this offense, which did nothing through three quarters except for what the Steelers’ defense could practically gift them. Pittsburgh played behind the chains and at one point, was an ugly 1-for-7 on third down late in the third quarter. Yet again, this is a unit unable to sustain drives and win the time of possession battle. The Steelers finished the game 4-for-11, a better finish thanks to a stronger fourth quarter, but there’s still work to be done.