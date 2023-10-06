Steelers-Ravens Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off an ugly 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week Four. Bitter as that defeat was, there’s a great chance for the Steelers to bounce back in their first 2023 meeting against the Baltimore Ravens. If the Steelers can come out on top, they’ll move to 3-2 and enter the bye week in first place in the AFC North. If they lose, they could be looking way up at Baltimore the rest of the way.

1 – As always, we ask: Will the Steelers beat the Ravens?

2 – Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has thrown four touchdowns and six interceptions in his career against the Steelers, the only team he has a negative TD:INT ratio against. Will Jackson throw more interceptions than touchdowns against Pittsburgh this weekend?

3 – Will Matt Canada be on the Steelers’ staff by Tuesday afternoon?

4 – Who has more yards from scrimmage? RB Najee Harris + WR Allen Robinson II or RB Jaylen Warren + WR George Pickens?

5 – Pittsburgh has made only five red zone trips all season. How many do they make this weekend?

Tiebreaker: What will be the combined passing yards by all Steelers quarterbacks in this game?

Recap of 2023 Week 4 Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Texans danced a two-step over Pittsburgh. Houston beat the Steelers, 30-6 . Steelers Depot respondents were very confident going into this game. Almost 94% (62 of 66) predicted a Pittsburgh win. So, just four folks got this correct.

Question 2: The Houston coaches developed an excellent scheme for C.J. Stroud. He threw 30 passes, completing 16. None came close to being intercepted . Only 16.7% (11 of 66) picked up a point on this question.

Question 3: The Texans defense shut down Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ scoring limited to Chris Boswell kicking two field goals. Almost 35% (23 of 66) of respondents predicted Kenny Pickett throwing less than two touchdowns against Houston. This must change against Baltimore regardless of who plays quarterback.

Question 4: The Steelers hit quarterback C.J. Stroud six times but never came close to sacking him. Just 16.7% of respondents (11 of 66) predicted the Steelers defense under 3.25 sacks against a depleted Texans offensive line. Pathetic.

Question 5: Najee Harris led all Steelers receivers with his lone 32-yard catch and. Forty yards would have been a touchdown, but he made a huge effort just to reach the eight-yard line. Among respondents, 45.5% (30 of 66) predicted no Steelers receiver with at least a 40-yard completion .

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Stroud Interception? Pickett +2TDs? Defense O/U 3.25 Sacks Steelers +40 Yard Completion? SD Consensus YES YES YES OVER YES Correct Answers NO NO NO UNDER NO

Steelers Depot respondents yes, yes, yes, over, and yes. The reality was no, no, no, under, and no.

Congratulations to B&G! He answered all five questions correctly and received 11 points (with the participation and five bonus points). The tiebreaker was not needed to determine this week’s winner. The Steelers came into the game averaging 275.7 yards of total offense per game. They managed only 225 yards against a mediocre Texans defense. The median Steelers Depot response was a robust 360 yards. B&G did best by predicting 276 total yards by the Steelers.

After four weeks, Steelers D remains in first with a new co-leader. Come on folks! How can you let me slip into first place? A full third of respondents (22 of 66 ) got zero questions correct this week. That resulted in four folks dropping off. Jason, Ted, Chris, and Stone keep at it. I’m confident all of you will be back sooner rather than later. Responses tend to drop off after a big loss and the upcoming bye week. Take advantage by answering every week to bypass the transient responders.

B&G and Deep_derp joined the leaderboard for the first time.

Here is 2023 Leaderboard after Week Four:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Steelers D 21 First (tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 21 First (tie) +3 Buckeye Steel 20 Third (tie) -2 Andi B 20 Third (tie) -2 *B&G 20 Third (tie) +37 Doc Ellis D 17 Sixth (tie) -1 Steely McBeam 17 Sixth (tie) -1 Style Points 17 Sixth (tie) +2 6 ring circus 16 Ninth -2 Reese Dare 15 Tenth (tie) -2 GhotiFish 15 Tenth (tie) -3 hoptown 14 12th (tie) -4 ginko18 14 12th (tie) +1 ManRayX 14 12th (tie) +1 Steven Small 14 12th (tie) +1 Agustin-ARG 13 16th (tie) -8 Sunshine State Steel 13 16th (tie) -8 Pghomer 13 16th (tie) -3 GreenBastard 13 16th (tie) -3 Steel_Man24 13 16th (tie) -3 *Deep_derp 13 16th (tie) +8

*New to Leaderboard