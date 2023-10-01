Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Ruled Out With Knee Injury Suffered In Texans Game

UPDATE (3:28 PM): QB Kenny Pickett has been ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Our original story is below.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett suffered a leg injury in the third quarter of the team’s Week Four game against the Houston Texans.
On a fourth-down play, the Steelers opted against running the ball. Aligning out of shotgun, Pickett dropped back and attempted to throw but was sacked and awkwardly bent to the ground.
Here’s a look at the play.
He was immediately taken to the blue medical tent for evaluation.
He could put only minimal pressure on his leg, and he was assisted off the field.
Per the PPG’s Brian Batko, Pickett was able to walk on his own to the tunnel, though that is not always a sign of someone who avoided a serious knee injury.
Backup QB Mitch Trubisky is warming up on the sidelines. Mason Rudolph is dressed as the emergency quarterback.
We will be updating this post throughout the game. The Steelers are trailing the Texans 16-6 in the fourth quarter.