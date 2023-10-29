Steelers Open As 3.5 Point Favorites Against Titans

Despite an ugly 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers are still 3.5-point favorites for their quick turnaround game Thursday night against the visiting Tennessee Titans, according to VSIN. It’s a surprisingly large line considering the Titans are coming off a solid win over the Atlanta Falcons, one in which rookie QB Will Levis had a spectacular NFL debut. The consensus line has already inched down to the Steelers being just three-point favorites.

Pittsburgh will enter the game with plenty of uncertainty to two key starters. QB Kenny Pickett and FS Minkah Fitzpatrick failed to finish their game with rib and hamstring injuries, respectively. With just a couple days to get healthy, their status for the Titans’ game is up in the air and it’s possible both sit out of the Week Nine matchup. Perhaps further clarity to their situations will adjust the line.

Tennessee turned to Levis Sunday, and he surprised many, throwing four touchdowns in a 28-23 win over the Falcons. Levis replaced injured veteran Ryan Tannehill, sitting out due to a bad ankle. It’s certainly possible Tannehill also misses the Steelers’ game. RB Derrick Henry, subject of many trade rumors, rushed for 101 yards as the Titans finished with 375 yards of total offense. Falcons QB Desmond Ridder was apparently pulled due to health concerns with Taylor Heinicke replacing him, going 12-of-21 for 175 yards and one touchdown.

On the season, the Steelers are 4-3 as the AFC North begins to find traction without them. The Titans climbed to 3-4, though the Jaguars’ win over the Steelers puts them in clear control of the AFC South.

The Steelers last faced the Titans in 2021, a 19-13 Pittsburgh victory. Kickoff for the 2023 matchup will take place Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST. It’ll be broadcast exclusively on Amazon Video except for local markets. Those in the Pittsburgh viewing area can catch the game on WPXI.