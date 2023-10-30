Steelers On Pace For Lowest TE Production Of Mike Tomlin Tenure

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense continues to struggle week after week. They are currently in the bottom five in the NFL in both rushing and passing and are the third-worst scoring group in the league. One position in particular has contributed a historically low amount to the offense overall: the tight ends.

The Steelers came into this season with TE Pat Freiermuth the veteran and leader of the group, but they also invested in the position with a third-round draft pick used on Darnell Washington out of Georgia. He is a planet theory type of player with freakish size and athletic ability for the position. They also have TE Connor Heyward, who showed some promise in his rookie season. That lineup of tight ends, on paper, should have been an improved group over last year, but that has not been the case.

FIRST SEVEN GAMES TIGHT END PRODUCTION BY SEASON Season Yards Targets Receptions TDs 2000 97 14 9 0 2001 118 17 10 1 2002 53 17 10 0 2003 143 24 12 1 2004 81 13 10 1 2005 213 23 18 4 2006 219 20 14 2 2007 328 34 27 8 2008 200 27 20 1 2009 374 52 44 5 2010 183 25 15 1 2011 290 36 27 3 2012 320 46 35 5 2013 348 36 26 1 2014 276 37 28 2 2015 168 25 17 1 2016 278 51 33 4 2017 226 35 22 2 2018 592 49 40 2 2019 163 24 18 2 2020 274 42 30 1 2021 226 37 28 1 2022 466 59 44 1 2023 152 37 21 2

The Steelers have gotten just 152 receiving yards out of their tight ends through seven games, which is their lowest total since 2004, Ben Roethlisberger’s rookie season, with Jerame Tuman, Jay Riemersma, and Matt Cushing playing tight end. This also makes the lowest tight end production pace in Mike Tomlin’s tenure as the head coach. This coming after the Steelers have spent a draft pick on the position in four out of the last five drafts.

The 152 yards are also less than a third of the 466 yards the tight end group accounted for through seven games just a season ago. The volume of targets isn’t far off from other years, but the production is down. They have scored two touchdowns, both to Freiermuth in the first three weeks of the season, which is roughly in line with their historic first-seven game pace.

Heyward leads the way with 89 receiving yards and Freiermuth is still second despite not playing since Week Four with 53 yards. Washington has recorded just one catch for 10 yards. Opposing teams barely need to game plan around the tight ends anymore, especially with Freiermuth out, because they simply aren’t used very much. This was amplified during WR Diontae Johnson’s absence. With two key players out of the lineup because of injury, it was assumed that the Steelers could get someone like Washington involved more, or even one of the receivers like Allen Robinson II or Calvin Austin III. That has not happened.

Over the last two weeks, Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin III have combined to play 109 snaps. They have three receptions for 26 yards. Pass game needs to run through Johnson/Pickens but Steelers getting nothing elsewhere. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 30, 2023

The offense is heavily focused on Johnson and WR George Pickens, which makes game planning against the Steelers a little bit easier for opposing defenses. It isn’t clear that the Steelers have any plans to get their tight ends more involved. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Rodney Williams actually logged more snaps than Washington with Tomlin citing game circumstance as the reason why. With Freiermuth on the reserve/injured list for at least two more games with an aggravated hamstring injury, the team will likely continue to get very little out of this group.