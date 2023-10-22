Steeler Nation Takes Over Rams Stadium, Pickett Calls Fans ‘Best In The World’ After Victory

It’s long become expected but a large contingency of Pittsburgh Steelers fans at SoFi Stadium played a big role in Sunday’s win against the Los Angeles Rams. As the Steelers players came to life in the second half, so did the crowd noise, and it played a role in the end of the game.

The Rams were forced to use a silent count for much of the game and their offense fell apart late in their loss. Waving their Terrible Towels, Steelers fans overtook the Rams’ fan base and made it feel like a home game. Pittsburgh’s offense responded with big plays in the pass and run game.

QB Kenny Pickett spoke with FOX Sports’ sideline reporter Pam Oliver after the 24-17 win, crediting the impact fans had.

“Truly believe we have the best fans in the world,” Pickett said. “It’s like a home game when we go on the road.”

One Steelers fan messaged me after RB Najee Harris’ go-ahead touchdown run in the fourth quarter, saying that the stadium “exploded” in cheers of Pittsburgh fans celebrating the team’s lead. And here was one fan’s view of the game in a sea of Terrible Towels and Black and Gold.

“We appreciate the support that we get from Steeler Nation,” Mike Tomlin said after the game via the team website. “We do not take it for granted. At the same time, man, we love to entertain them. They were in the building today man, and we’re thankful for that.”

As has become common, the Steelers came alive late in the game after simply hanging around throughout the first three quarters, benefitting from Rams’ missed kicks and dropped passes. QB Kenny Pickett and company turned things on in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Rams 14-0 over the final 15 minutes.

Los Angeles’ passing game wilted down the stretch. QB Matthew Stafford struggled to get on the same page with his receivers, he was under pressure, and the Steelers’ defense dominated the fourth quarter. The Rams ran just eight plays in the fourth quarter, totaling 25 yards.

Also speaking after the game, LB T.J. Watt credited the impact the fans had on the outcome.

“Steelers Nation’s incredible,” he said, also via the team website. “They’ve been incredible all season long. I want them to understand how important that is, especially for us on defense. Anytime you can get an offense to go on a silent count, it helps us out tremendously.”

The value of Steeler Nation feels evident whenever the team travels out west. With fans around the country (and really, the world), they pack places like the Chargers and Rams’ venues, drowning out the crowd noise and essentially making it a home-game environment for the Steelers. That happened earlier this year against the Las Vegas Raiders and happened again Sunday out in Los Angeles. Both games had the same results, a Steelers victory.