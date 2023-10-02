Steelers Delayed By Mechanical Problems On Flight Home From Houston

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ plane ride home from Houston was just as bumpy as their performance in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. According to team’s spokesman Burt Lauten, the Steelers team plane was delayed from taking off from Houston due to mechanical issues.

According to Lauten, the team has now been cleared to fly to Pittsburgh.

We were delayed this evening due to a mechanical issue with our charter plane following the game in Houston. We have now been cleared to safely fly back to Pittsburgh. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 2, 2023

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Steelers were stuck for “hours” on the tarmac for the second straight week.

#Steelers have been on the tarmac in Houston for a few hours now. Second straight week they’ve had issues with their plane. https://t.co/13ci2Z2GnI — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 2, 2023

This is the second straight week Pittsburgh has had issues with its flight home. Following their Week Three win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City due to an oil pressure problem in one of the engines. The team landed safely in Kansas City but had to wait five hours on the tarmac before another plane could arrive and transport the team back to Pittsburgh.

According to players who spoke about the flight home against the Raiders, they were told of a “code yellow” situation that required the plane to land as soon as possible. They did not arrive in Pittsburgh until 1:30 PM/EST this past Monday.

Pittsburgh lost to the Houston Texans 30-6 on Sunday afternoon, getting outplayed in all aspects of the game.

The Steelers will play their Week Five game at home against the Baltimore Ravens. We’ll update this post when the team officially is wheels down in Pittsburgh, assuming that information is provided.