Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ games offer more of the same. But we’ll try to mix it up and get a little weird the day before Halloween.
– Pittsburgh has been held to 10 or fewer points (three) as often as they’ve scored 20-plus this season (three).
– RB Jaylen Warren “led” the Steelers with 19 yards rushing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And RB Najee Harris carried the ball seven times for 13 yards, the worst such outing by a Pittsburgh running back since Benny Snell had eight carries for five yards in a 2020 loss to Washington.
– Distribution of Steelers’ receptions today.
Wide Receivers: 11
Running Backs: 9
Tight Ends: 5
Diontae Johnson was responsible for eight of those eleven receptions with WR Calvin Austin III grabbing a couple of late passes.
– Though highly specific, George Pickens is the first Steeler with exactly one reception that went for at least 20 yards and a touchdown since TE Xavier Grimble had a 20-yard touchdown in 2016, a win over the Baltimore Ravens.
– It’s hardly his fault but K Chris Boswell missed his first field goal since Week 17 of last season, ending a streak of seven games without a miss. Of course, a highly questionable penalty negated his successful 55-yard field goal. He would miss his 61-yard re-try.
– Since at least 1994 and very possibly in franchise history, Boswell’s 61-yard attempt was the second-longest field goal try by a Pittsburgh Steeler. The only one longer I’m aware of is Jeff Reed’s failed 65-yard attempt against the Denver Broncos at the end of the first half in 2007. And yes, we have the clip.
– Over the last two games, Pittsburgh is 7-of-24 on third down. That’s 29.2 percent.
– For a seventh straight game, every single one this season, the Steelers had fewer first downs, plays from scrimmage, and yards than their opponent. Jacksonville ran one more play than Pittsburgh today.
– Despite running nearly identical number of plays, 65 to 64, Jacksonville had the ball for nearly nine more minutes than Pittsburgh. The Jags won the time-of-possession battle 34:16 to 25:44.
– Although he hasn’t even played in three full games, Diontae Johnson is second on the team in receiving yards with 212.
– Pittsburgh has allowed its opponent to rush for 100-plus yards in six of the first seven games of the season (the Raiders the only exception). That’s more than they allowed in the entire 2018 season (among many others).
– The Steelers have failed to score at least 30 points in a game, regardless of outcome, over their last 14 games. We’re getting close to a full calendar year (Nov. 20, 2022, a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati).
They haven’t scored 30 points in a win in their last 48 games, which easily remains the NFL’s longest streak. And to me, more notable than their lack of 400-plus yardage game streak, which sits at 55.
– Pittsburgh has scored only seven offensive first-quarter points this season. Their defense still has the same number of first-quarter touchdowns. One apiece. Alex Highsmith’s pick-six against the Cleveland Browns and Calvin Austin III’s touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.
– Finally, the Steelers have thrown as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (six) this year. In the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, they’ve thrown for 18 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.