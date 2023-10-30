Stats Of The Weird: Steelers Vs. Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ games offer more of the same. But we’ll try to mix it up and get a little weird the day before Halloween.

– Pittsburgh has been held to 10 or fewer points (three) as often as they’ve scored 20-plus this season (three).

– RB Jaylen Warren “led” the Steelers with 19 yards rushing against the Jacksonville Jaguars. And RB Najee Harris carried the ball seven times for 13 yards, the worst such outing by a Pittsburgh running back since Benny Snell had eight carries for five yards in a 2020 loss to Washington.

– Distribution of Steelers’ receptions today.

Wide Receivers: 11

Running Backs: 9

Tight Ends: 5

Diontae Johnson was responsible for eight of those eleven receptions with WR Calvin Austin III grabbing a couple of late passes.

– Though highly specific, George Pickens is the first Steeler with exactly one reception that went for at least 20 yards and a touchdown since TE Xavier Grimble had a 20-yard touchdown in 2016, a win over the Baltimore Ravens.

– It’s hardly his fault but K Chris Boswell missed his first field goal since Week 17 of last season, ending a streak of seven games without a miss. Of course, a highly questionable penalty negated his successful 55-yard field goal. He would miss his 61-yard re-try.

– Since at least 1994 and very possibly in franchise history, Boswell’s 61-yard attempt was the second-longest field goal try by a Pittsburgh Steeler. The only one longer I’m aware of is Jeff Reed’s failed 65-yard attempt against the Denver Broncos at the end of the first half in 2007. And yes, we have the clip.

Random Steelers rabbit hole of the time the Jeff Reed attempted a 65-yard FG in 2007 against the Denver Broncos. It was no good, of course. Is this the longest FG attempt in team history? pic.twitter.com/OSDBgkBDvX — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 19, 2023

– Over the last two games, Pittsburgh is 7-of-24 on third down. That’s 29.2 percent.

– For a seventh straight game, every single one this season, the Steelers had fewer first downs, plays from scrimmage, and yards than their opponent. Jacksonville ran one more play than Pittsburgh today.

– Despite running nearly identical number of plays, 65 to 64, Jacksonville had the ball for nearly nine more minutes than Pittsburgh. The Jags won the time-of-possession battle 34:16 to 25:44.

– Although he hasn’t even played in three full games, Diontae Johnson is second on the team in receiving yards with 212.

– Pittsburgh has allowed its opponent to rush for 100-plus yards in six of the first seven games of the season (the Raiders the only exception). That’s more than they allowed in the entire 2018 season (among many others).

– The Steelers have failed to score at least 30 points in a game, regardless of outcome, over their last 14 games. We’re getting close to a full calendar year (Nov. 20, 2022, a 37-30 loss to Cincinnati).

They haven’t scored 30 points in a win in their last 48 games, which easily remains the NFL’s longest streak. And to me, more notable than their lack of 400-plus yardage game streak, which sits at 55.

– Pittsburgh has scored only seven offensive first-quarter points this season. Their defense still has the same number of first-quarter touchdowns. One apiece. Alex Highsmith’s pick-six against the Cleveland Browns and Calvin Austin III’s touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

– Finally, the Steelers have thrown as many interceptions (six) as touchdowns (six) this year. In the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, they’ve thrown for 18 touchdowns and 20 interceptions.