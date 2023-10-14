Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Week 7)

Every week in lead up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several college football prospects in each matchup that project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Syracuse at #4 Florida State 12:00PM EST ABC

The Orange have dropped two straight games and things don’t get easier as they travel to Florida State Saturday afternoon. One Syracuse prospect to watch for is redshirt junior LB #2 Marlowe Wax. The Baltimore native has average size (6-1, 230 pounds), but is a playmaker all over the field for Syracuse, totaling 38 tackles, two sacks, and three forced fumbles thus far in 2023. Wax shows good pursuit of the football and is aggressive coming downhill, looking to lay a big hit on ballcarriers as well as quarterbacks as a pass rusher. He’s a name flying under-the-radar, but should he continue to stack strong performances, you could see him declare and gain some traction this spring.

The Seminoles have several draft prospects to watch, but look at OT #52 Robert Scott Jr. The 6-5, 313-pound junior has the measurables you look for in an NFL bookend tackle as well as the athleticism to operate in the run game and in pass protection. He’s been starting since his true freshman season, showing a vast improvement as a pass blocker while excelling as a run blocker. Look for Scott to help the Seminoles establish the line of scrimmage against Syracuse, getting the running game going as they try to run over the competition.

#8 Oregon at #7 Washington 3:30PM EST ABC

The Pac-12 features a top 10 battle for two teams competing for the conference crown at the midway point of the season. For Oregon, watch out for DL #3 Brandon Dorlus Dorlus is an interesting prospect, standing 6’3, 290lb with a compact frame for a defender that plays inside as a 3-tech/4i as well as an outside pass rusher. He lacks high-end athletic traits, but has shown pass rush prowess on tape,logging nine sacks in five seasons. Still, Dorlus will likely be seen as a tweener by many and needs to continue to refine his pass rush to become more productive and make an impact at the next level as a likely mid-to-late round selection.

Brandon Dorlus gives you inside and outside versatility as a rusher. Whether softening edges to run the arc or slanting to inside gaps for interior pressure. An interesting prospect! pic.twitter.com/35qemG6M4P — Full-Time Dame 💰 (@DP_NFL) October 18, 2022

Dorlus may see a little bit of OT #55 Troy Fautanu. The 6-4, 317-pound redshirt junior became a full-time starter last season, playing 866 snaps and conceded 12 pressures, two quarterback hits and no sacks at left tackle. Fautanu is a big-bodied blocker that can be tough to work around in pass protection while using his size to generate a good push in the run game. He will face a tough test against Oregon’s defensive front, but the Huskies’ high-flying offense will rely on Fautanu to keep QB Michael Penix clean in the pocket.

#10 USC at #21 Notre Dame 7:30PM EST NBC

The Trojans travel to South Bend to continue their long-standing rivalry with the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame. The Trojans have several draft prospects, but I want you to watch OT #79 Jonah Monheim. The redshirt junior stands 6-5, 300 pounds has played at right tackle and right guard during his time with the Trojans, allowing 21 hurries last season, but no quarterback hits or sacks in pass protection. Monheim is a solid run blocker, showing a lot of effort to create running lanes. An average athlete, Monheim is likely a Day Three prospect today that can improve his standing with more strong performances this fall.

Jonah Monheim is one of the best Offensive Linemen in the country and he showed why in the first game vs SJSU.. He absolutely dominated, Keep an eye on @JonahMonheim this year. pic.twitter.com/oLv8MY5Xqk — Sanjit T. (@Sanjit__T) August 28, 2023

For the Fighting Irish look out for CB #5 Cam Hart. Hart has excellent size and length, standing 6-2, 202 pounds with long arms and legs to reduce passing lanes and cover ground quickly in coverage with longer strides. He only has two INTs to his name in college, but he is a physical defender that will mix it up against the run and be opportunistic taking the ball away (two forced fumbles in 2023). Look for Hart to be targeted early and often by USC’s passing attack, being tested by fire ad a potential mid-round selection this spring.

Cam Hart with a strip and recovery to start the second half #NotreDame pic.twitter.com/tEj97i8PPY — NotNotreDame (@notnotredamefb) October 8, 2023

#25 Miami at #12 UNC 7:30PM EST ABC

The Hurricanes look to play spoiler to the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill on Saturday night. For Miami, be sure to watch S #5 Kamren Kinchens. The 6-0, 205-pond junior is a ballhawk, having six picks in 2022 and another one so far this season. He flies around making plays on the backend of the defense, having the range to contest passes as well as come downhill against the run. He’s one of the best safety prospects in the class but will be challenged all night by QB #10 Drake Maye and North Carolina’s prolific offense.

#Miami safety Kamren Kinchens. Centerfield range. On the ball production. Pro traits. pic.twitter.com/fXmXXez8vs — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) June 5, 2023

Speaking of Maye, the 6-4, 230-pound redshirt sophomore isn’t having the greatest season with eight TDs and four INTs thus far but has showcased absolute dominance in 2022 with 4,321 yards and 38 TDs and seven INTs with another 653 yards and seven TDs on the ground. Maye is easily a top three selection in the upcoming class, having the arm talent, size, and smarts to project as a franchise quarterback at the next level. He throws with great velocity and shows impressive ball place on his throws, while still being able to make plays with his legs. Miami’s defense will attempt to make life difficult on Maye Saturday night, making this matchup a key one to watch.

So many little things go unnoticed about #UNC QB Drake Maye. One of his best traits is noticing unusual pre-snap looks/blitzes. He sees this one all the way, angle drops away from the pressure to buy time and makes a great touch throw. pic.twitter.com/QtqoQt5mmj — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 8, 2023

#18 UCLA at #15 Oregon State 8:00PM EST FOX

The Bruins and the Beavers square off in another Top 20 Pac-12 battle Saturday night. For UCLA, look out for EDGE #11 Gabriel Murphy. Murphy doesn’t draw as much attention as his teammate Laiatu Latu, but he is a capable pass rusher in his own right. He had 7.5 sacks back in 2021, and currently has two this season. He has great size for the position (6-3, 260 pounds), showing speed around the edge to get into the pocket. He needs to prove he can be a quality run defender as well but keep an eye on Murphy as a potential mid-round pick this spring.

#UCLA EDGE Gabriel Murphy really popped opposite of Laiatu Latu Saturday against Washington State. Lightning quick first step allows him to get hip to hip with tackles in a hurry. Has 7 TFLs (2 sacks) this season, already surpassing his 2022 production. pic.twitter.com/zVT0rYkmkN — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 9, 2023

Opposite of Murphy for the Beavers on the line of scrimmage will be OL #75 Taliese Fuaga for Oregon State. Fuaga is a massive human being, standing 6-6, 334 pounds and stars at right tackle for the Beavers, being a dominating run blocker that burries opposing defensive ends and linebackers into the turf. He also is a capable pass protector, being hard to disengage from once he gets his hands on you. Fuaga is projected to be a mid-round pick right now, but is quickly rising up the boards for some in the industry who think he can be a top 60 selection.