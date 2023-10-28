Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Rams

Breaking down the pair of sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed against the Los Angeles Rams in Week Seven.

1. 2nd and 2, 14:22 1st. 11 personnel. Five block + RB chip versus five man rush.

Watching the game live, my frustration was with the Steelers’ lack of a “hot” read. Against a free rusher, there usually should be a receiver to quickly get the ball out to and avoid the sack. It wasn’t until Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference that I realized there was more to it.

Pittsburgh has struggled against these five-down fronts all year long and they had a unique gameplan against the Los Angeles Rams. In this game, right or wrong, the Steelers used full slide protections against these looks and would have the back pickup the backside/awayside EMOL.

On this rep, you see a full slide protection to the offense’s left and the defense’s right. But RB Najee Harris doesn’t pick him up and has a normal check/release before getting out in space on his route. During Tomlin’s presser, he noted about the team’s slow start and how they “missed a pickup” on the second play of the game.

Based on that and how the team protected the rest of the game (here’s Jaylen Warren picking up the backside EDGE on full slide protection), it looks and sounds like Harris missed his assignment. And that’s why there was no hot. They had enough blockers to pick this thing up and just didn’t execute. And it leads to a sack that produces a negative play, third and long, and a punt.

Blame: Najee Harris

2. 1st and 10, 1:31 1st. 12 personnel. Six block versus five man rush.

Another full slide protection with Warren on the awayside EDGE rusher. On paper, the Steelers had things picked up but the issue is still obvious. A running back is being asked to block an EDGE rusher. And for the Rams, they play some unique people on the EDGE like No. 97, Michael Hoecht, a versatile front seven player listed at 310 pounds (though I think he’s a little lighter than that).

Still, he’s a big dude and an obvious mismatch for a running back and Warren gets swam over. LT Dan Moore Jr. also allows a soft edge to the ROLB and both issues flush Pickett to his right. Warren grabs and holds Hoecht, who still manages to wrestle Pickett to the ground.

It’s tough to give blame here but I’m going to really put this on Warren, though he’s put in a difficult task because of the scheme. I’d like to see the tight ends stay in and be able to help here, especially with Darnell Washington on the field for this rep.

Blame: Jaylen Warren

Sack Breakdown (Game)

Jaylen Warren: 1

Najee Harris: 1

Penalty Breakdown (Game)

Chukwuma Okorafor: 1

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Mason Cole: 3.0

Coverage/Scheme: 2.5

Jaylen Warren: 2.0

Kenny Pickett: 1.5

Matt Canada: 1.5

Dan Moore Jr.: 1.0

Isaac Seumalo: 1.0

Receivers: 1.0

Najee Harris: 1.0

James Daniels: 0.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 0.5

Nate Herbig: 0.5

PENALTY BREAKDOWN (SEASON) – ACCEPTED PENALTIES ONLY

Chukwuma Okorafor: 4

Isaac Seumalo: 1