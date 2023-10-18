Report: Roger Goodell Finalizing Contract Extension To Remain NFL’s Commissioner

The Roger Goodell era in the National Football League will continue.

Goodell, who has been been the NFL’s commissioner since the 2006 season after taking over for Paul Tagliabue, has finalized his new contract extension to remain commissioner of the NFL, according to Sports Business Journal’s Daniel Kaplan.

According to Kaplan, the new deal should run through the 2027 league year. Finances are unknown at this time.

Told NFL commissioner’s Roger Goodell’s new contract is signed and finalized. Not a surprise but some had wondered if there were any hiccups given owners said in late May it was all but done. New deal should run through 2027 — Daniel Kaplan (@KaplanSportsBiz) October 17, 2023

Previously, it was reported by the Sports Business Journal that Goodell, 64, could see his career earnings push north of $700 million with the extension. Goodell is considered likely to retire after the end of his new extension, according to the Sports Business Journal.

The extension is the fourth one Goodell has signed in his tenure. According to previous reporting from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the extension for the commissioner is expected to be incentive-laden and the most lucrative deal ever given to any commissioner in any sport. Goodell has made the league a ton of money since succeeding Tagliabue, so it’s no surprise that he is getting another lucrative contract extension from NFL owners.

We’ll see what the length and the compensation is, but it certainly pays to be the NFL commissioner.