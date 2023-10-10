Report: Rams Trade WR Van Jefferson To Falcons Following Cooper Kupp’s Return

Two days after seeing star receiver Cooper Kupp return to the lineup after missing all of training camp and the first four weeks of the 2023 season while on Injured Reserve, the Los Angeles Rams are trading wide receiver Van Jefferson to the Atlanta Falcons for a swap of late-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Sources: The #Falcons have agreed to trade for #Rams WR Van Jefferson. It’s a 2025 pick swap — 6th and 7th rounders. They hope to recapture his play from 2021. A low-risk, high-reward deal. pic.twitter.com/r5eowZIWjC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2023

In four games this season, Jefferson has just eight catches for 108 yards with a long of 46, which came in the Week Three matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jefferson was inactive in Week Five against the Philadelphia Eagles.

A second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Florida, Jefferson has 101 career receptions for 1,499 yards and 10 touchdowns. He helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, a game during which his wife went into labor.

Jefferson’s best season came in the 2021 season in which he hauled in 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns, serving as a key No. 2 option to Kupp for quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams’ offense.

Absolute DIME from Matthew Stafford to Van Jefferson for the 52-yard touchdown pic.twitter.com/jM2ZDoul43 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 14, 2021

Injuries have derailed his career to date though. Last season, Jefferson played just 188 snaps and has played just 94 snaps this season.

The emergence of rookie Puka Nacua, along with Jefferson entering the final year of his rookie contract, made him expendable. Los Angeles will now roll out the likes of Kupp, Nacua, Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and Ben Skowronek at receiver.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Los Angeles in Week Seven after their bye to take on the Rams. Los Angeles faces off against the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST.