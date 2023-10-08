Report: QB Kenny Pickett Also Dealing With Calf Strain In Addition To Knee Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett is starting Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. But it’s not just a knee injury he’s battling through. As reported by CBS Sports’ Evan Washburn prior to kickoff, Pickett also suffered a calf strain on the same play he injured his knee in the Week Four loss to the Houston Texans.

Per Washburn, Pickett does not have a brace but is wearing a protective sleeve today.

.@EvanWashburn says Kenny Pickett also suffered a calf strain in addition to his bone bruise last Sunday. Wearing a protective sleeve today. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 8, 2023

As reported by NFL Network earlier in the day, Pickett is not 100 percent and lacks full mobility. Pittsburgh did not list or mention a calf injury throughout the week, only noting the bone bruise in his knee. Ian Rapoport briefly made mention of a muscle strain days ago but did not specify the nature of the injury.

Pickett practiced on a limited basis Wednesday before practicing in full on Thursday and Friday. He was not given a game status coming into the game and head coach Mike Tomlin is confident in Pickett’s health, telling Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola that he never considered sitting Pickett for this game.

On the season, Pickett has completed just over 60 percent of his passes with four touchdowns and four interceptions.