Report: Giants Cut Former Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski

Two days after being signed to the 53-man roster of the New York Giants, former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Gunner Olszewski was cut by New York Monday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Prior to his elevation to the 53-man roster Saturday, Olszewski was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Oct. 23.

UPDATE (5:10 PM): Per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Olszewski is expected to re-sign with the team later this week and play in Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Olszewski was previously cut by the Steelers on Oct. 20, ending a year-and-a-half tenure that was rather rough. During his time in the Black and Gold, Olszewski had some key in-game mistakes. They included a muffed punt leading to a loss against the New England Patriots in Week Two in the 2022 season and a terrible decision catching a kickoff and stepping out of bounds without signaling fair catch this season against the Cleveland Browns.

Along with those mistakes, Olszewski fumbled in the Week Two game against the Browns on a checkdown from quarterback Kenny Pickett and was diagnosed with a concussion from the hit.

In 18 career games with the Steelers after being signed as a free agent away from the Patriots ahead of the 2022 season, Olszewski lacked production overall, recording just six receptions, eight rushing attempts, and 14 total returns, which included nine punt returns and five kick returns.

On those kick returns, he averaged only 14 yards, and averaged just seven per punt return. Offensively, the production was even worse, though he had some moments as a blocker. He hauled in just six passes for 53 yards as a Steeler.

Landing in New York on the Giants’ practice squad was supposed to breathe new life into his NFL career, but his time with the Giants appears to be over rather quickly.