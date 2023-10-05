Ravens Week Five Thursday Injury Report: Odafe Oweh Remains Out

The Baltimore Ravens released their second injury report ahead of their Week Five matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and it remains mostly the same from yesterday. S Daryl Worley (shoulder) and EDGE Odafe Oweh (ankle) were both non-participants, while OT Morgan Moses, who didn’t participate yesterday, was limited today with a shoulder injury.

CB Marlon Humphrey remained limited with a foot injury, and also limited were RB Justice Hill (foot/hamstring) and WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle).

S Marcus Williams (pectoral) remained a full participant, as did OT Ronnie Stanley (knee) and WR Rashod Bateman (hamstring).

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), a late addition to the report yesterday, was upgraded from a limited participant to a full participant. He should be good to go for Sunday’s matchup.

The Ravens are in good shape with Williams, Beckham and Bateman looking like safe bets to return from their injuries.

Pittsburgh is a little more beat up right now, but with QB Kenny Pickett practicing in full today, he looks like a safe bet to start on Sunday. However, OLB Alex Highsmith was added to the injury report today with a groin injury.

The Ravens have gone 3-1 despite having Beckham, Bateman and Williams out for varying amounts of time early in the season. Getting them back will be a nice boost for Baltimore, which looks to remain atop the AFC North with a win on Sunday.