Steelers Week Five Thursday Injury Report: Kenny Pickett Full, Alex Highsmith DNP With Groin Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers just released their Thursday injury report. Today, five players did not practice. They were P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring), OLB Alex Highsmith (groin), OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee), OG James Daniels (groin), and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring).

QB Kenny Pickett (left knee) practiced in full today. Joining him full were LB Cole Holcomb (back), and OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow).

Working in a limited fashion was DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion).

Steelers Thursday Injury Report

DNP

P Pressley Harvin III (hamstring)

OLB Alex Highsmith (groin)

OT Dan Moore Jr. (knee)

OG James Daniels (groin)

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring)

Limited

DL DeMarvin Leal (concussion)

Full

QB Kenny Pickett (knee)

LB Cole Holcomb (back)

OT Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow)

Pickett suffered a bone bruise in his left knee during Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. He practiced in limited fashion on Wednesday with Mike Tomlin telling reporters that yesterday would determine Pickett’s reps for the rest of the week. He told reporters he was “ready to go” for Week Five’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Given his full day of work today, it seems he is certain to start Sunday.

CB Patrick Peterson and OG Isaac Seumalo returned after getting Wednesday off to rest.

Highsmith was added to today’s report with a groin injury. His participation and status for tomorrow’s final report will be key to watch.

Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury in the third quarter of Week Four and is not expected to return until after the bye. He may not come back until Week Eight. If Daniels can’t play Sunday, he will again be replaced by Nate Herbig, who will make his second start as a Steeler. Considering Daniels has not worked the last two days, it seems unlikely he will dress.

If Harvin can’t play, Brad Wing will continue to serve as the team’s punter and holder.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.