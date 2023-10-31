Rapoport: Bears Not Trading CB Jaylon Johnson

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson isn’t coming to Pittsburgh. In fact, he isn’t getting traded anywhere. Per Rapoport, the Bears are expected to hold onto him.

After a day of exploration, Jaylon Johnson is expected to stay in Chicago, sources say. https://t.co/1k8EsFp8gq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Johnson had asked for and been granted permission to seek a trade after long-term talks with the team fell through. The Pittsburgh Steelers were reportedly in the running for Johnson. But unless something changes by 4 PM/EST, Johnson will play out the final year of his deal in Chicago.

Pittsburgh was potentially and reportedly in the market for cornerback help. Rookie Joey Porter Jr. has emerged this season and finally become a full-time starter. But Levi Wallace has regressed in his second season with the team and is currently battling a foot injury, missing Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars because of it. Patrick Peterson has bumped over and played right cornerback with Porter ascending but ideally, the team would like to play him more often in the slot and as a rotational safety.

The Steelers also lack long-term assets at cornerback beyond Porter. Wallace and James Pierre are set to become free agents while Peterson is 33 with a contract that only runs through the 2024 season. Assuming the Steelers don’t make a deal for a corner, they’ll have to upgrade in the offseason. Adding cornerback help is expected to be high on the Steelers’ list, though they couldn’t make anything with Johnson happen today.

Developing story.