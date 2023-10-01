Rapoport: Bears Making WR Chase Claypool Inactive Sunday

The Chicago Bears seem to be fed up with WR Chase Claypool. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is benching Claypool and making him inactive for today’s game against the Denver Broncos.

After a tumultuous start to his season, #Bears WR Chase Claypool will be inactive today, sources say. Plus, Chicago has a new backup QB. My story on a little shakeup for the #Bears offense: https://t.co/hlXJCUeLDV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 1, 2023

Claypool criticized the coaching staff earlier this week, telling reporters he was not being used correctly.

Rapoport explains the decision was based on several reasons.

“Sources say the reason for Claypool’s deactivation was a multitude of factors, including how players are asked to operate on a daily basis and how they prepare for games.”

Traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago for what turned out to be the 32nd overall pick, the Bears have not won a game since acquiring Claypool. His stint with the team has been completely unproductive, catching just 18 passes in ten games.

Worse, Claypool’s attitude and effort have been an obvious problem. Throughout the offseason, coaches were reportedly frustrated by his nagging injuries that limited his ability to pick up the offense. In Week One, poor effort as a blocker led him to apologize to the team. Chicago considered making him inactive for Week Two but dressed him.

With a team in turmoil and sitting at 0-3, the Bears are finally making the change. It’s not known if Claypool will dress again this season.

The Steelers used the Bears’ pick to select Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. at the top of the second round this April. Despite limiting him to just dime packages to start his career, he’s already been more productive than Claypool, turning in a strong game in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns. To date, he’s allowed just one catch on five targets and looks to have a bright future.

Earlier in the year, FOX’s Jay Glazer reported the Bears would consider trading Claypool. But with no production, an issue in the locker room, and a free agent at the end of the season, it’s doubtful anyone would be interested in Claypool. Based on today’s news, it’s clear the Bears no longer want him playing for the team.