Rams Week Seven Wednesday Injury Report: Four Players Do Not Practice

The Los Angeles Rams announced their first injury report of the week heading up to their Week Seven matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and four players for Los Angeles did not practice. RB Kyren Williams, who is unlikely to play on Sunday is the most notable name on the injury report, and he did not practice with an ankle injury.

Other players who didn’t practice for Los Angeles include LB Ernest Jones (ankle), DT Larrell Murchison (knee), and DB Derion Kendrick (personal). Kendrick was arrested earlier this week.

WR Ben Skowronek (achilles) was limited, as was NT Kobie Turner (shoulder) and OL Joe Noteboom (groin). Former Steelers OG Kevin Dotson (ankle) was listed on the injury report, but he was a full participant today.

For the most part, both Los Angeles and Pittsburgh are fairly healthy heading into this matchup. The Rams are down to their third-string running back, with RB Ronnie Rivers going on IR and Williams expected to miss the game. The Steelers are likely to have WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring), RB Anthony McFarland Jr. (knee), and TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) back from injury, in addition to OG James Daniels (groin).

It should be a good matchup and we’ll see if Pittsburgh can slow down the Rams passing attack led by QB Matthew Stafford and WRs Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua.