Rams Starting CB Derion Kendrick Arrested On Felony Charge Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be without starting RB Kyren Williams for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now, there’s a chance they’ll be without a defensive starter, though for non-injury reasons. According to TMZ, CB Derion Kendrick was arrested on a felony gun charge after being pulled over by police hours after the team’s win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.

Per TMZ:

“Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports … the 23-year-old was pulled over early in the morning for a traffic violation — and we’re told during the stop, police found a gun in his car.”

Per TMZ, Kendrick has been charged with a felony of carrying a concealed weapon. The incident occurred after 2 AM/PST Monday morning.

Kendrick has started all six games for the Rams this season, logging nearly 400 defensive snaps. In 2023, he’s recorded 25 tackles with three pass breakups and zero interceptions. Undrafted out of Georgia due to a slow 40 time, Kendrick has started 12 games over the last two years for Los Angeles. He registered two tackles in the team’s Week Six win.

As of now, it’s unclear what his status will be for Sunday’s game. It’s certainly possible that he plays but that’ll be up to the coaches. At some point, the NFL could get involved too if Kendrick is found guilty of the charge. Per the team depth chart, his backup is Tre Tomlin, a small corner who has played only 13 defensive snaps all season. Their top corner would become ex-Steeler Ahkello Witherspoon, enjoying a bounce-back year after being cut by Pittsburgh in the offseason.