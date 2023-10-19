Rams Reportedly ‘Very Fearful Of’ Steelers WR George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense doesn’t inspire much fear in NFL defenses. But if there’s a guy to fret over, it’s WR George Pickens. The team’s leading receiver, coming off an excellent game versus the Baltimore Ravens capped by a game-winning touchdown, apparently has the Los Angeles Rams on high alert.

On the latest episode of NFL+’s The Insiders, Steve Wyche noted that Pickens is who is keeping the Rams’ defensive coaching staff up at night.

“George Pickens is the guy, speaking with someone with the Rams, that they’ve very fearful of,” Wyche told the show. “We know how explosive that he is and how Kenny Pickett likes to go to him, especially late in games.”

Through five games, Pickens is the Steelers’ top and most explosive receiver. He leads the team in receptions (22), yards (393, no one else has more than 166), and is tied with TE Pat Freiermuth with a pair of touchdowns. He had his best game against the Ravens, finishing the game with six receptions for 130 yards and a touchdown, a 41-yard score after beating top CB Marlon Humphrey for the game’s decisive play.

Few receivers are as dangerous as Pickens when left one-on-one, a critical mistake the Ravens made. Whether it’s vertical throws or back-shoulder fades, his contested-catch ability is tops in football. Since being drafted, Pickens leads the Steelers in fourth-quarter yards (262) with a pair of touchdowns. When he’s singled up, Pickett has shown zero hesitation feeding him the ball down the sideline.

The Rams also have a cornerback problem. Starter Derion Kendrick’s status for the weekend is uncertain after being arrested on a felony gun charge hours after the team’s Week Six win over the Arizona Cardinals. He did not practice yesterday. That leaves ex-Steeler Ahkello Witherspoon as their top cornerback, the seventh-year veteran enjoying a bounce-back year after a tough 2022 campaign with Pittsburgh. That could be a defining matchup in Sunday’s contest.

The Steelers will get a boost by presumably getting WR Diontae Johnson back in his first game since being injured in Week One. On paper, that’ll take the attention off Pickens but to hear this report, the Rams won’t get caught forgetting about him.