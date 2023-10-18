Rams Don’t Know Who Will Be Their Starting RB Against Steelers

The Los Angeles Rams are making a mad scramble to sort out their backfield. After losing RBs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers to injury, the Rams have a new-looking depth chart. While it seemed like rookie RB Zach Evans would be the team’s lead guy, head coach Sean McVay is pumping the brakes.

Speaking to reporters today, McVay said he doesn’t know who will get the starting nod in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Instead, he’s leaving the door open to every back on the roster. That’s what he said via Rams’ beat writer Stu Jackson, who tweeted the news earlier today.

"All four of those guys are possibilities," Sean McVay says of the Rams' potential plan at running back. Rams have rookie Zach Evans, veteran Royce Freeman and newly-signed Myles Gaskin on active roster and Darrell Henderson Jr. on practice squad. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 18, 2023

#Rams coach Sean McVay on whether rookie RB Zach Evans is on track to start this week: “I wouldn’t say that” “All four of those guys are possibilities and we’re truly navigating through that” McVay also said “he’s gotten better” and “I’m looking forward to seeing how he… pic.twitter.com/SW7rNTgeWp — The Coachspeak Index (@CoachspeakIndex) October 18, 2023

As Jackson notes, the Rams have four options. Evans, the rookie, along with veterans Royce Freeman, Myles Gaskin, and Darrell Henderson. Freeman was already part of the Rams’ organization prior to the injuries, spending most of the year on the practice squad and seeing two special teams snaps during the season. Once a lead back in Denver, Freeman has only carried the ball 132 times since 2020. He was woefully ineffective for a bad Houston Texans’ offense last year, averaging under three yards per carry on 41 attempts. But he’s a veteran who knows the system.

Henderson is an ex-Ram the team brought back. In 2021, he finished second on the team with 688 rushing yards. But his career quickly derailed and he was waived mid-way through the 2022 season. If he is to play this weekend, he’ll have to be elevated to the Active/Inactive roster by Saturday. Then there’s Gaskin, plucked off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad yesterday. Known for his sturdy pass protection, he registered just ten carries for the Miami Dolphins last season and hasn’t logged an offensive snap this year.

Regardless of the starter, it seems like the team will use a committee approach. Perhaps a combination of all four players will be in the mix but at least three of them should rotate in. Evans is likely to see some playing time, perhaps on early downs, while Gaskin and Freeman could be used in more passing situations. The Steelers’ run defense has been poor this season without Cam Heyward but they have a chance to make the Rams one-dimensional this Sunday.