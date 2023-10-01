‘Pittsburgh’s In Trouble:’ Bill Cowher Can’t Defend Steelers’ Half

Though it’s obvious to probably even Taylor Swift fans just learning about the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers had a miserable first half. They were shut out, had just 53 total yards of offense, and did not pass for a first down, trailing the Houston Texans 16-0 at the break.

During the intermission, former Steelers’ head coach and CBS analyst Bill Cowher gave his input on Pittsburgh’s struggles.

“There’s nothing going on for that Pittsburgh offense right now…Pittsburgh’s in trouble,” Cowher said.

It’s not clear if Cowher was just referring to the first half or something beyond that but the Steelers have found themselves in a familiar and terrible position. A sluggish start, though “sluggish” is an insult to slugs, that’s put them at a clear disadvantage.

The Steelers’ defense was only marginally better. Houston marched downfield for a touchdown on its opening possession despite repeated penalties and ref reviews cancelling would-be touchdowns. The defense sleepwalked through the Texans’ two-minute drill, allowing back-to-back chunk plays to WR Nico Collins, putting them in field goal range for three more points at the half. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud is off to a strong showing while RB Dameon Pierce is having his best game of the year.

Four of five Pittsburgh’s first-half possessions ended in punts. The other was an interception as Pickett fired downfield for WR Calvin Austin III. Ex-Steelers CB Steven Nelson picked him off and returned it the other way.

The second half is just getting underway.