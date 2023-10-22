Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh’s Boos Are Nothing New

Fans Patience Razor Thin

The patience of Pittsburgh Steelers fans is razor thin despite going into Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in second place in the AFC North with a three and two record. The focus of the ire is offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The offense is woeful by almost any measure. Currently, the offense is 30th in scoring and total offensive yards. Its 27th in passing and 28th in rushing yards. Less than mediocrity whether in the air or ground game.

“Fire Matt Canada”

At home games, Steelers fans can be heard chanting “Fire Matt Canada.” The chant has spread to Pittsburgh Penguin games in Pittsburgh and even Washington DC. On Friday, fans were chanting “Fire Canada” during Pat McAfee’s pregame show in Columbus, Ohio on the eve of the Ohio State – Penn State game. I have little doubt that we will hear “Fire Matt Canada” during Sunday’s game the moment the offense goes three and out especially early in the game.

"Fire Canada" chant in Ohio courtesy of Pat McAfee and company 🤣😂 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/NSd0jB0us5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 20, 2023

Matt Canada is in the final year of his three-year contract. But a vocal set of fans wanted Pittsburgh to fire Canada during the Bye week. Never mind that the organization has rarely fired a coach before their contract expires. The preferred method of the Rooney family is to handle these situations during the offseason by simply not offering a new contract. Besides the offensive scheme that Matt Canada installed is very unlikely to be changed in the middle of the season. But that rationale is simply viewed as an ownership and head coach that is out of touch with how football is played today by these impatient fans.

Fan’s Boos Nothing New

But fan’s boos players or coaches is nothing new in Pittsburgh. One example is from the 1955 season. Jim Finks was the Steelers first pure quarterback. Pittsburgh drafted him primarily as a defensive back out of Tulsa in 1949. He intercepted seven passes in his first three seasons with the Steelers. Returning head coach Joe Bach came in and began scrapping the single wing to install the T-formation. The Steelers were the last team in the NFL to transition. In 1952, Bach pegged Finks to be his quarterback.

Finks named to the Pro Bowl after finishing second in passing yards behind the great Otto Graham and just ahead of future Steelers but then Detroit Lion quarterback Bobby Layne. He tied Otto Graham for NFL leading 20 passing touchdowns. Lot’s of cheers for the Steelers new fangled passing attack.

But by 1955, Bach was gone and Walt Kiesling back as head coach. Pittsburgh fell from 6 and 6 in 1953 to losing seven of 12 games in 1954. In 1955 Pittsburgh managed just four wins. And the fans focused their frustration of Jimmy Finks. Just a couple years out from his Pro Bowl season. At 28 Finks was in his prime. But in a February 25, 1956, article, the Pittsburgh Press reported, “Finks could expect several more highly-paid years in the National Football League, but his future, he believes lies in coaching, and he is fed up with the booing he gets at Forbes Field. The fans seem to hold Finks personally accountable for every defeat, but overlooked what he did when the Steelers won. Next to Otto Graham, Finks had the best passing arm in the NFL, but his failure to use more deception … had long been a sore point with the critical Pittsburgh crowds.” The Steelers first all-star quarterback left Pittsburgh behind to find his life’s work.

Finks went on to a very successful front office career in the NFL. His name is on the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor and the New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame. In 1995, Jim Finks was enshrined in the NFL Football Hall of Fame.

Continued Over the Years

In one season during the 1960s, the Steelers stopped player pregame introductions due to fans booing several players even before kickoff. But even the Super Steelers of the 1970s impacted. The Steelers played at Kansas City in October 1974. The Kana City fans booed their coach and players. Chiefs running back Eddie Podolak booed by his home team fans on his first carry. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that Steeler Curtain tackle Ernie Holmes said afterwards, “It’s never nice to hear those boos. It kinda reminded me of playing in Pittsburgh. You know, we’ve heard those boos a few times ourselves.” And that was after a Steelers 34 to 24 win against Kansas City. That 1974 Steeler team went on to win the Steelers first Super Bowl. For perhaps a decade, booing was pretty scarce at Steelers home games unless directed to officials or the opposition.

Over the years many Steelers players and coaches have been booed by the hometown team. Recently, Mason Rudolph, Gunner Olszewski, and Najee Harris are recipients of local fans ire. But Terry Bradshaw, Kordell Stewart, Bill Cowher got their fair share back in the day.

The living memory of a sizeable portion of the current Steelers fan base only recollects Ben Roethlisberger as the Steelers starting quarterback. And he got his share of criticism. Both earned and unearned. But his talent overcame a lot of deficiencies. Such as taking snaps from a rookie center who played guard in college in his final season. How the Steelers managed to reach the playoffs is beyond me. Now we have a second year quarterback. No comparison to Ben. Kenny Pickett has to chart his own career. It’s yet to be determined whether he is the franchise quarterback.

Fans Within Rights to Criticize

Steelers fans are perfectly within their rights to criticize the play-calling or play of their home team. Heck, I’ve added my voice with the boo-birds at Acrisure Stadium after multiple three and outs during the first half of games. The players and coaches know its part of the game. They are professionals and should be capable of “shutting out the noise” as former wide receiver coach Darryl Drake (RIP) would counsel. The best will channel the negativity into making a big play.

But at one point does it become pointless? Or worse, a distraction to the team?

Ownership is not going to change. Mike Tomlin will remain head coach at the pleasure of Art Rooney II. Matt Canada is unlikely to be extended to a second contract as offensive coordinator. There are 12 games yet to be played. The playbook may be tweaked. Play-calling duties may be adjusted. Players like Najee Harris and Kenny Pickett provide input on the weekly gameplan. Now we have to see how the players execute.

Does chanting for Matt Canada to be fired at every opportunity help the team succeed? I don’t think so. I do know the players and the organization hear you.

I view Steelers Nation as family. I want the team to succeed and give any other fan of the Black and Gold extra consideration. But just like any family, there are disputes. And not everyone agrees with me, nor I with them. Go ahead and boo and chant all that you want. Just remember, that it is impacting people that have feelings and families of their own. Let’s see how they look in Los Angeles. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. We are family warts and all. Here is We are Family by Sister Sledge