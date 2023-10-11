Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Beat Baltimore But…

Game Prelude

… No buts about it. The NFL recorded a Pittsburgh victory placing the Steelers in first place in the AFC North for now. However, the first three quarters of play and some miscues in the fourth provide plenty of room for doubt. Leading up to the game, Mike Tomlin claimed changes coming after the loss to Houston. He clarified that the Steelers practicing in pads was needed to work on the players’ physicality. Fans wanted personnel changes. Primarily firing Matt Canada prior to the game. Obviously, a disconnect between the Steelers head coach and the fans. Baltimore was surging and getting players back from injury. The Ravens came into the game averaging 24.8 points a game. And their receivers had not dropped a pass this season.

Outside the AFC North

I attended the game with Barry Scott. We both attended Winston Churchill High School in Maryland. He graduated a few years ahead but was always a Steelers fan. Former Steeler Willie Williams was head football coach for the Churchill Bulldogs a couple years ago. This was Barry’s first game at Acrisure Stadium. We met a bunch of great folks at the Renegade Tailgate. Witnessed a fantastic come-from-behind victory. And toured the Steelers Museum the next morning.

But Barry’s favorite moment came after T.J. Watt and teammates piled into the end zone seats after sacking Lamar Jackson on the Ravens’ final offensive play. He’s among this crowd of players and fans celebrating together. Love watching the Steelers anywhere, anytime. But you just can’t match the emotional atmosphere experienced in such moments inside the stadium.

Steelers Offense

I’m splitting this game between the first three quarters and the fourth.

Three Quarters of Offensive Futility

Pittsburgh had eight possessions in the first three quarters. The total production was one field goal and six punts.

Drive Time Score Start Plays Yards Net Yards First Downs Last LOS Result 1 Q1 12:36 0-0 PIT 4 6 16 16 1 PIT 20 Punt 2 Q1 6:15 0-7 PIT 25 3 4 4 0 PIT 29 Punt 3 Q2 12:23 0-10 PIT 10 10 43 43 3 BAL 47 Punt 4 Q2 5:31 0-10 PIT 49 7 26 26 2 BAL 25 Field Goal 5 Q2 0:13 3-10 PIT 23 1 -1 -1 0 PIT 23 Half Ends 6 Q3 15:00 3-10 PIT 25 3 9 9 0 PIT 34 Punt 7 Q3 10:07 3-10 PIT 13 8 27 27 2 PIT 40 Punt 8 Q3 3:14 3-10 PIT 15 8 43 43 3 BAL 42 Punt

Pittsburgh tried running the ball the first two series but just picked up one first down. Down 10-0, Kenny Pickett aired the ball on the third possession. A 21-yard completion to George Pickens and 12-yarder to Connor Heyward led to first downs. The Steelers reached the outer field goal range for Chris Boswell at the 39 with a three-yard completion to Allen Robinson II. But former Steeler Arthur Maulet sacked Pickett for an eight-yard loss on third and seven. Instead of getting some points on the board, Steelers punted for the third time in a row.

The offense got favorable field position at their own 49 following a defensive takeaway with 5:31 to play in the half. Pickett connected with Pickens with a short pass for 11 yards. Then Pickens ran a sweep for 16 yards. But Pickett had to throw the ball away on third and 11. Boswell put the Steelers on the board to make it a 10-3 game. That score held at half due to a Baltimore gaffe.

Two Third Quarter Possessions Come Up Empty

The Steelers started the second half with a three out. Patrick Queen stopped Najee Harris turning up the middle for no gain on third and one. Pittsburgh got the ball twice more in the third quarter. Harris picked up a first down on an eight-yard run. Then Jaylen Warren gained first with a 10-yard run and followed with a six-yard run on first down. But Pickett got sacked on second and four. He failed to connect with Darnell Washington, setting up another punt.

The Steelers got the ball with 3:14 to play in the third quarter. Starting from their 15, Harris got a first down with consecutive runs of five and six yards. Then a deep pass to Pickens for 23. From midfield, another pass to Pickens for 13 yards and a first down. The Steelers reached the Baltimore 34 on a three-yard Warren run. But Pickett was sacked a third time, pushing the Steelers back out of field goal range. They punted with 13:44 to play, still trailing 10-3.

Three Straight Fourth-Quarter Scoring Drives

The Steelers offense create three straight fourth-quarter scoring drives.

Drive Time Score Start Plays Yards Net Yards First Downs Last LOS Result 9 Q4 11:12 5-10 PIT 44 9 49 49 3 BAL 7 RZ Field Goal 10 Q4 4:06 8-10 PIT 20 8 80 80 3 BAL 41 Touchdown 11 Q4 1:02 14-10 PIT 25 4 -6 -6 0 BAL 24 RZ Field Goal 12 Q4 0:15 17-10 PIT 37 1 -1 -1 0 BAL 37 Victory Form.

The fourth quarter started with a bang. After playing Renegade, the Steelers blocked a punt for a safety. The Steelers got the ball at their 44 after Gunner Olszewski returned the free kick 24 yards. Harris netted just two yards to set up a third and eight. Then Pickett hit Warren, who gained 23 yards. On first down, Warren shocked the Ravens defense and electrified the crowd with a leap over a defender for a 10-yard gain. I wonder where he learned that.

Warren ran for another 16 yards to reach the five-yard line. The Steelers settled for a field goal after two straight incompletions. Fans were yelling for a flag on Maulet for pass interference on Pickens in the end zone. The flags stayed sewn in the officials’ pockets. But it’s now 10-8 with 7:10 to play.

The Steelers next got the ball at the 20-yard line following a touchdown-saving special team’s tackle and Joey Porter Jr.’s end-zone interception for a touchback with 4:06 to play. Allen Robinson II made a clutch 10-yard catch on third and nine to keep the drive alive. Pickens picked up another first down on third and four to cross into Baltimore territory. Pickens caught a 41-yard touchdown pass while in single coverage to give the Steelers their first lead in the game. The fans were still cheering even after the two-point conversion failed. It’s 14-10 with 1:17 to play. But this game was not over.

Critical Error Gives Ravens a Last Gasp

The stadium is busting decibel monitors. Pittsburgh’s defense strips Lamar Jackson of the ball to hand the game to the offense at the 18 yard-line with 1:02 to play. Two straight kneel-downs force John Harbaugh to tearfully expend his last two timeouts. But a third down that should have left just 12 seconds was botched by an illegal formation, Chuks Okorafor left uncovered at the end of the line.

Somehow, the Steelers had just 10 players on the field. Just an unforgivable error for those responsible for rotating players on and off the field. Boswell kicks the ball to make it 17-10 but 49 seconds remain for the Ravens offense.

Watt sacks Jackson to cause a turnover on downs. The offense can go out and kneel down one last time in the victory formation.

Steelers Defense

The Steelers defense gave up 10 quick points then settled down with a second quarter takeaway. Baltimore assisted the Steelers by preventing a third score by going for more rather than kicking a chip-shot field goal.

Drive Time Score Start Plays Yards Net Yards First Downs Last LOS Result 1 Q1 15:00 0-0 BAL 25 6 34 34 1 PIT 41 Punt 2 Q1 9:12 0-0 BAL 41 7 59 59 4 PIT 14 RZ Touchdown 3 Q1 4:45 7-0 BAL 32 15 64 64 5 PIT 4 RZ Field Goal 4 Q2 8:09 10-0 BAL 8 5 35 35 2 BAL 33 Fumble 5 Q2 3:16 10-0 BAL 25 11 52 52 3 BAL 23 Downs 6 Q3 13:05 10-3 BAL 23 5 28 28 1 PIT 49 Punt 7 Q3 5:48 10-3 BAL 18 4 31 36 2 PIT 46 Punt

Baltimore Assists Defense

Baltimore entered Pittsburgh territory on its first possession. On third and two, Lamar Johnson ran around the left end for 26-yards to the 41-yard line. Zay Flowers dropped a first-down pass thrown deep in the middle of the field. That saved a possible touchdown since Flowers was wide open. Passes to Mark Andrews and another to Flowers fell incomplete. Punt to the four yard-line.

The Ravens started their next drive from their own 41. The Steelers had no answers to the Ravens on this drive. Gus Edwards gained 19 yards on three carries. And Jackson completed two passes to WR Nelson Agholor for 26 yards. Then Justice Hill ran 14 yards off his left guard into the end zone and a 7-0 lead.

Baltimore started the next drive at its 32. The Ravens put together a 7:22 minute drive, the inability to get off the field gassing the Steelers early. Two short passes for a first down. Then Jackson scrambles for eight more. A 16-yard pass to Andrews with Patrick Peterson in coverage. Jackson ran for another three. Then Hill for a first down up the middle as the first quarter ends.

Jackson completes two short passes to set up the running game again. Hill up the middle again with Minkah Fitzpatrick getting in on the tackle. Mercifully, Jackson threw two incompletions, and the drive stalls at the four. The defense is saved again by Rashod Bateman dropping a pass in the end zone. Justin Tucker’s chip-shot makes it a two-score deficit with 12:25 to play in the half, 10-0 Baltimore.

Steelers Defense and John Harbaugh Give Fans Something to Cheer About

Pittsburgh had to punt after holding the ball for four minutes, Brad Wing’s punt fair caught at the eight-yard line. Baltimore was unfazed by the disadvantageous field position. Edwards runs twice to the right side of the Steelers defensive line for a first down. Jackson throws a 13-yard first down pass to Mark Andrews. A short dump off pass to Hill gains 10 yards. But Larry Ogunjobi punches the ball out and Damontae Kazee recovers the ball near midfield. The Steelers exploited the takeaway with a field goal. Margin cut to 10-3.

Baltimore gets the ball back with 3:16 left in the first half. Andrews catches two passes for 24 yards to reach midfield. Then T.J. Watt sacks Jackson to push them back. But Ravens converted a third-and-18 play with a 29-yard pass to Zay Flowers. Kazee and Joey Porter Jr. brought him down on the 31. Nelson Agholor gets an eight-yard reception to set up fourth and two.

Baltimore has one timeout left. Instead of calling a timeout after failing to draw the Steelers offsides and allowing Tucker to kick would be an easy three points, Tyler Linderbaum snaps the ball. A heavy Steelers rush forced Jackson to throw the ball away. Baltimore claims Steelers encroached but no flag. A serious Baltimore gaffe keeps the score 10-3 and fans rocking. The Steelers defense and John Harbaugh give fans something to cheer about.

Defense Clamps Down in Third Quarter

I don’t know what was said in the locker room during halftime. But the Steelers defense clamped down. Zay Flowers caught a 20-yard pass on their first third-down possession, but that was it. Levi Wallace defended a pass. And Jackson was tackled after a one-yard gain after running free in the first half. Baltimore punts away its first possession to midfield.

Jackson completes a 30-yard pass that is fumbled out of bounds on the first play of the next drive after trading punts with Pittsburgh. Officials erased Alex Highsmith sack after a rare penalty on Minkah Fitzpatrick. But that’s about it. Jackson tried to scramble on third down, but Kwon Alexander brought him down for a sack and a three-yard loss. The Ravens punted and wouldn’t get the ball back until the fourth quarter. It is still 10-3.

Second Half

Drive Time Score Start Plays Yards Net Yards First Downs Last LOS Result 8 Q4 13:37 10-3 BAL 20 3 4 -6 0 BAL 14 Safety 9 Q4 7:10 10-3 BAL 25 3 8 8 0 BAL 33 Punt 10 Q4 5:33 10-8 PIT 7 3 2 2 0 PIT 5 RZ Interception 11 Q4 1:17 10-14 BAL 25 2 11 11 1 BAL 44 Fumble 12 Q4 0:49 10-17 BAL 25 4 7 -3 0 BAL 28 Downs

Acrisure Stadium rocked to Renegade just before the Ravens’ first possession of the fourth quarter. Baltimore players said they loved the song and that Harbaugh blasted it at their practices. The fans are into it despite the lack of scoring by Pittsburgh. The Ravens were penalized for holding on the first play. Unfortunately, Ogunjobi got hurt on the play. Some folks in my section claim he took a cheap shot from a fat fullback. I didn’t see it, just saw him walking off in a crouch and in obvious pain.

Now it’s first and 20 at the 10-yard line. Steelers fans typically don’t scream all game. They are selective and save their voices for critical third downs. But it’s loud on second and 16. Jackson threw short to Hill in the backfield. Alexander nails him for a five-yard loss. A new crescendo. On third down, Jackson gains just five, forcing a punt.

On fourth down, Miles Killebrew crashed through and blocked the punt. Rodney Williams, just elevated from the practice squad, dove and recovered the ball with his elbows appearing to be down in the end zone. The stadium is berserk. Safety is awarded. Many thought the Steelers robbed of a touchdown, and the replay looked very close. It’s now 10-5. Still, a huge special teams play.

A Rollercoaster

The Steelers got a field goal following the free kick and it’s a two-point game, 10-8. Ravens got the ball back with 7:10 to play. The tide has turned. Jackson throws deep to Flowers, who trips and falls. Incomplete. Defense holds Baltimore to a three and out. Stout punts with 5:48 to play. But Gunner Olszewski fumbles the return, a Ravens touchdown saved by Williams. It is first and goal from the seven. The stadium is stunned. Could Baltimore ice the game with another score?

The defense stops two runs for just two net yards. On third and five, Jackson throws to the right corner of the end zone for Odell Beckham Jr. It’s a bad pass and Joey Porter Jr., in great position, turns and intercepts the ball in the end zone. We are screaming at the top of our lungs.

The offense responds with the go-head touchdown with just 1:17 to play. Bedlam in the stadium. Voices cracking all over, we’re all jumping up and down. But the game is still not over. Jackson hits Flowers for a 19-yard gain and he goes out of bounds at the Baltimore 44. Then Highsmith, who has been threatening all day, strip-sacks Jackson. Watt recovers and rumbles down the field to the 18. We are going nuts. But the game is still not over.

SMITTY FORCES THE FUMBLE 🙌 📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/e9AZF9aHaE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2023

Never a doubt. We had ‘em all the way.

Baltimore gets one last chance due to an egregious penalty that stops the clock. Now 17-10 following a Boswell field goal, the Ravens come onto the field at their own 25 with no timeouts but 49 seconds on the clock. Jackson scrambles out of bounds after gaining 18 yards, but G John Simpson’s holding penalty negates the play. Mark Andrews snags a pass out of the air with one hand but is pushed out of bounds by Minkah Fitzpatrick. Jackson throws incomplete on third down. On fourth down, T.J. Watt sacks Jackson again to take away the ball on downs. He and his teammates leap into the end zone seats to celebrate with the fans. Never a doubt. We had ‘em all the way.

Special Teams

Special teams are an underappreciated facet of the game. One big play can shift momentum or even decide the game winner.

I break special teams into three phases: kickoffs, punting, and field goals, including extra-point attempts. Here is an overview of the special teams play during the game:

KICKOFFS

Chris Boswell kicked off five times. All were toucbacks, giving Baltimore an average starting field position at its own 25.

Justin Tucker kicked off three times. Desmond King returned the second one 19 yards to the 20-yard line. However, Miles Killebrew’s holding penalty pushed the ball back to the 10. The others were touchbacks. Jordan Stout kicked a free kick after the safety. Gunner Olszewski returned the kick 24 yards to the Pittsburgh 44.

Although the penalty hurt, Olszewski’s return gave the Steelers favorable field position, resulting in a field goal on subsequent drive.

THE STATS

Kickoffs KOs RTN TB OB IN25 Pen Start Avg Chris Boswell 5 0 5 0 0 0 BAL 25 Justin Tucker 3 1 2 0 1 0 PGH 20 Jordan Stout* 1 1 0 0 0 0 PGH 44

*Free kick after safety

Kickoff Returns KR Yds AVG Long Pen TD Desmond King 1 19 19.0 19 1 0 Gunner Olszewski 1 24 24.0 24 0 0 Devin Duvernay 0 0 0.0 0 0 0

Advantage Steelers .

PUNTING

Stand-in punter Brad Wing punted six times averaging 42.8 yards. The first two were returned by Devin Duvernay for eight and five yards, respectively. Duvernay forced to fair catch the next three. The final punt resulted in a touchback. Although only two were inside the 20, his punts effectively neutralized Baltimore’s return game. The XFL rules encourage punt returns. So, any punts out of bounds or touchbacks brought to the 35-yard line. Therefore, Wing focused on punting with long hang times.

Jordan Stout punted five times. The first three were downed, went out of bounds, or were fair caught inside the 20-yard line. Killebrew blocked the fourth that Rodney Williams nearly recovered for a touchdown. The Steelers scored a safety that started Pittsburgh’s fourth-quarter comeback.

Stout’s last punt went 50 yards. Gunner Olszewski returned the ball eight yards to the 25 when the Ravens dislodged the ball. Rodney Williams raced over to force the fumble that saved a touchdown.

The Gunner is Shot

Gunner Olszewski returned punts due to Calvin Austin III’s concussion evaluation. Austin was cleared and not sure why he did not resume his return duties. Perhaps it was to protect him from taking an open field shot. I do not know why Olszewski replaced Desmond King on kick returns though I was encouraged by his return on the free kick. But this fumble is the third game he’s cost the team. The Steelers have to come up with an alternative during the bye. Olszewski’s had too many chances and is shot as an effective returner. I wish the Steelers had kept Stephen Sims, who returned kicks and punts last year. While not spectacular he was steady with few miscues.

Very close but I give the Steelers the advantage by a slim margin. Olszewski fumbled the return away, but Williams prevented a touchdown on the same play. His save gave Joey Porter Jr. the opportunity to intercept Jackson a few plays later. The safety began the Steelers’ comeback.

THE STATS

Punting Punts AVG Net TB OB/D IN20 Pen Long Brad Wing 6 42.8 37.3 1 0 2 0 47 Jordan Stout 4/1 Blk* 38.5 29.2 0 2 3 0 50

*Punt blocked safety

Punt Returns PR Yds AVG FC Pen Long TD Gunner Olszewski 1* 8 8.0 1 0 8 0 Devin Duvernay 2 13 6.5 3 0 8 0

*Return Fumbled Away

Advantage Steelers .

FIELD GOALS and EXTRA POINTS

Chris Boswell made all three field goals he attempted. The Steelers missed a two-point conversion. They spend so much time in training camp on those. Disappointing, they cannot be more consistent in scoring on two-point plays.

Justin Tucker made a 23-yard field goal and kicked the extra point after Baltimore’s lone touchdown. A Ravens gaffe prevented him from extending their at the end of the first half.

THE STATS

FGs and PATs XPM XPA FGM FGA Long 2PTM 2PTA Chris Boswell 0 0 3 3 43 0 1 Justin Tucker 1 1 1 1 23 0 0

Advantage Steelers

DAVE BRYAN’S VICTORY PUNCH LIST

Dave Bryan provided five keys for a Steelers victory. Here is how the Steelers performed them:

Focus on short passes thrown quickly. Too many incompletions on short passes. Mission Failure . The Steelers run successfully outside the tackles. The Steelers were successful on four of five runs outside the tackles. But most run were inside or at the tackles. Mission Accomplished . Win time of possession battle. Baltimore edged Pittsburgh with 30:14 possession minutes to 29:46. Mission Failure . T.J. Watts sacks Jackson three times with a strip sack. Watt sacked Jackson twice, recovered a fumble, and defended two passes. Mission Accomplished . Match Ravens in tackling. Minimize missed tackles. The Steelers missed six tackles. Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris created seven Ravens missed tackles. Mission Accomplished .

The Steelers accomplished three of five keys to victory.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s first- and second-half Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,254 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,621 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top three first-half comments covered a variety of topics with the offense and defense taking some heat:

Chris92021 had the best of the first-half comments with “This defense is flat out bad. Teryl Austin should thank Canada for taking so much pressure off him.” Pat’s C-gap reply was prophetic. “Hopefully they’re just pacing themselves for the 2nd half.”

Jim Lahey analyzed the first-half sack that took Pittsburgh out of field goal range. “I’m not blaming Kenny for that. He stayed in the pocket until he had to leave and nobody was getting open. Routes were garbage though.” Former Steeler Arthur Maulet dropped Pickett for an eight-yard loss.

CoachCot saw that same sack as a scheme issue to handle blitzes. “There’s no hot in that play to account for that….. it’s 3rd and 6…..in a portion of the field where a DC will dial something up…..with a guy like Maulet on the field…….this is why Matt Canada needs to go.”

Despite an exciting win, the top second-half comments remained focused on offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the muffed punt return that nearly handed the Ravens an easy score.

Chris92021 represented many Steelers fans’ frustration with the lack of offensive production. “40 games now with Canada. 15 of them, no TDs by the offense in the 1st half.” Chris ended up with the top comment in both halves. Clearly a thought-leader.

MVG commented on the national broadcast showing Matt Canada in the booth. “Love the Canada close-up. He always is squeezing his forehead really thinking which of his 5 plays to call.” I bet Canada is hoping the Steelers install tinted windows in the booth during the bye.

Raymo115 confounded by the decision to have Gunner Olszewski return punts. “Dumbest coaches in the league to let this idiot on the field.” I was at the game and was confused too. Turns out Calvin Austin III had been evaluated for a concussion and the Steelers were likely protecting him. Although he did return to the game.

Hope you all enjoy the banter on the live update and discussion threads!

CONCLUSION

The Steelers’ overall performance in the first three quarters revealed significant weaknesses in both the offense and defense. The offense couldn’t score. And the defense got run over early, giving up two early scores. Multiple Baltimore gaffes, Ogunjobi’s forced fumble, and the offense at least not turning the ball over kept it close.

Not Many Flags

Amazingly, officials only called five penalties (a couple were declined). While I indignantly screamed at a field judge and other officials within earshot (he did have ear plugs in) over missed holding and pass interference calls. The truth is Baltimore fans may have been equally angry with a potential Pickens push-off on the touchdown, Watt smacking Flowers in the helmet, or Warren with hands to the facemask among others. After thinking about it, I much prefer that the officials kept the flags in their pockets. This game was ultimately won by the players on the field without flags tilting the balance.

Did the Steelers win or did the Ravens lose? For me either way it adds up to the same result. Flaws and all.

Gutsy Fourth Quarter

The gutsy fourth-quarter performance showed the offense, defense, and special teams making plays that contributed to the come-from-behind victory. A special teams safety. A special teams player prevented a touchdown on the fumbled return. The offense’s drive that capped by the touchdown pass to take the lead. The defense’s strip sack and takeaway followed by a final sack to preserve the lead and end the game.

Normally, I don’t like byes so early in the season, but this one may be timely. Many pundits and fans say that the Steelers’ performances are not sustainable, and the playoffs are not likely. Pittsburgh coaches stink. The owner is a cheapskate. I’ve heard it all the past couple days. That may be true. But the morning after the game, I was crossing the Fort Pitt Bridge for the Steelers Museum tour when I saw this bit of graffiti that struck me.

On the bridge heading to Acrisure Stadium #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/qHFanTntYy — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) October 9, 2023

No. It is not the time to blow up the coaching staff and start firing coordinators. Those are offseason decisions. The NFL credited the Steelers with the win, and the Steelers are in the mix and first in the division for now. There is some extra time to get some positive improvements in place.

Give the players a few days off to reflect and rejuvenate. The bye also provides time to get playmakers like Diontae Johnson and Cam Heyward closer to playing again. But the coaches can’t afford to take time off. They need to use that extra time to figure out how to replicate the positive play from the fourth quarter. And conversely, how to eliminate or at least shield the weaknesses shown in the first five games.

Then it is time to get ready for the L.A. Rams. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The atmosphere in Acrisure Stadium throughout the fourth quarter was absolutely electric. Two songs that had the stadium rocking were Renegade, played just before the blocked punt. Then Don’t Stop Believin‘ during a TV break that had many fans in the stands singing. The Steelers made some huge fourth-quarter plays on offense, defense, and special teams to come back and snatch victory away from Baltimore. Earlier in the game at least three chants to fire Matt Canada broke out as fans reacted to poor play.

I seem to be in the minority. I was uplifted by the fans’ spirit in the stadium and buoyed much more by the fans’ reaction to the music and the Steelers’ win, than the mobs of fans chanting to fire the offensive coordinator and booing the poor play by the Steelers in the first three quarters. I believe that the players are responsive to the fans’ reactions inside the stadium. What do you think encouraged them more? For the Steeler Boo-Bird Fans, here is Don’t Stop Believin’ performed by Journey.