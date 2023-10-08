2023 Week 5 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are back at home in Acrisure Stadium this week to host the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North game. The Ravens seem to be just hitting their stride while the Steelers are still deep in thick of having more questions than answers.

It is not all bleak, as history is on the Steelers’ side in a number of ways. Whether it be their 6-2 record through the last eight games against Baltimore, or Mike Tomlin’s 11-2 record bouncing back from 20-plus point losses, the Steelers always seem to find a way and it’s hard to bet against that.

Lamar Jackson is under a new offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, and he has been asked to throw the ball way more than in previous seasons. He has fared well, so the added level of versatility he brings will be tough for the Steelers to handle.

Kenny Pickett is returning from an injury that held him out of the fourth quarter of the Texans game, and will be looking to silence some of the overwhelming negativity surrounding both himself and this team. With a 2-2 record, a win in this game would put the Steelers in first place in the division with a positive record heading into the bye week. Win pretty or win ugly, this game carries more weight than others for a number of reasons.

Steelers’ Inactive Players:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

T Dan Moore Jr.

G James Daniels

P Pressley Harvin III

TE Pat Freiermuth

DL DeMarvin Leal

RB Godwin Igwebuike

Ravens’ Inactive Players:

QB Josh Johnson (3rd)

OLB Odafe Oweh

T Morgan Moses

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu

TE Charlie Kolar

DT Breiden Fehoko is active for the first time this season. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 8, 2023

Kenny Pickett is warming up without a brace that many speculated he would have. It must really be a non-concern for any further injury there. Bone bruises hurt, I can vouch for that myself, but he should be fine today.

Pass game. Jackson getting the ball out quick. 2.66 seconds, 9th-best in NFL. Down from 3.0 in 2022. Lots of fast motion across the field. Talented group of WRs now healthy. Containing Flowers YAC key. DBs must tackle better than last week! — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 8, 2023