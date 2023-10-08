Steelers Vs. Ravens 2023 Week Five: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 5
Baltimore Ravens (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)
Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 8, 2023
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (regional)
Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +4.5
Trends:
Baltimore are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Baltimore’s last 19 games.
Baltimore are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
Baltimore are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Baltimore are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.
Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Baltimore.
The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games at home.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Baltimore.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in October.
Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played in week 5.
Ravens Injuries:
LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) – Out
S Daryl Worley (shoulder) – Out
T Morgan Moses (shoulder) – Doubtful
WR Odell Beckham (ankle) – Questionable
RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring) – Questionable
CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) – Questionable
RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) – Questionable
T Ronnie Stanley (knee, not injury related – resting player) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
G James Daniels (groin) – Out
TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – Out
P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring) – Out
DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion) – Out
T Dan Moore Jr. (knee) – Out
LB Alex Highsmith (groin) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_oct_8_2023_vs_baltimore-ravens_weekly_release
Game Capsule: