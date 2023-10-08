Steelers Vs. Ravens 2023 Week Five: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 5

Baltimore Ravens (3-1) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET, October, 8, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (regional)

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis), and Evan Washburn (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers +4.5

Trends:

Baltimore are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of Baltimore’s last 19 games.

Baltimore are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Baltimore’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Baltimore are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games.

Pittsburgh are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against Baltimore.

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Pittsburgh’s last 14 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against Baltimore.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Pittsburgh are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games played in October.

Pittsburgh are 11-3 SU in their last 14 games played in week 5.

Ravens Injuries:

LB Odafe Oweh (ankle) – Out

S Daryl Worley (shoulder) – Out

T Morgan Moses (shoulder) – Doubtful

WR Odell Beckham (ankle) – Questionable

RB Justice Hill (foot, hamstring) – Questionable

CB Marlon Humphrey (foot) – Questionable

RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder) – Questionable

T Ronnie Stanley (knee, not injury related – resting player) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

G James Daniels (groin) – Out

TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring) – Out

P Pressley Harvin (right hamstring) – Out

DE DeMarvin Leal (concussion) – Out

T Dan Moore Jr. (knee) – Out

LB Alex Highsmith (groin) – Questionable

Weather:

Game Release:

