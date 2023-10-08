2023 Week 5 Steelers Vs. Ravens Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The first half went just about how you would expect in this Pittsburgh Steelers versus Baltimore Ravens divisional matchup. The Steelers’ offense couldn’t get much of anything going, but it remains a low-scoring affair. The Steelers will receive the second half kickoff and have a chance to tie up the game with a current deficit of seven points.

It was a bit of an odd sequence to end the first half. The Ravens could have kicked the field goal to go up by 10 but elected to go for it on 4th and 2. Looked like some confusion on their end.

The kickoff resulted in a touchback. On 1st down, Najee Harris picked up 5. On 2nd, Pickett complete to Allen Robinson for 4 yards. On 3rd, Najee was stuffed for no gain. Another three-and-out for this offense.

Brad Wing’s punt went to the 23 yard line, fair caught after traveling 43 yards.

And there it is, the “Fire Canada” chants begin and this one was very loud.

On 1st and 10, Edwards rushed for 3 yards stopped by Elandon Roberts and Alex Highsmith. On 2nd and 7, Jackson found Flowers for an explosive play of 20 yards.

On 1st and 10, Jackson dialed one up deep to Rashod Bateman, but it fell incomplete with Levi Wallace in coverage. On 2nd and 10, Edwards up the middle for 4 yards as the Ravens enter Steelers’ territory. On 3rd and 6, Jackson scrambled for 1 yard stopped by Keanu Neal on the scramble. The Ravens will punt.

The punt went out of bounds at the 13. Another long field for this offense, something they haven’t proven themselves capable of doing this season.

On 1st and 10, Pickett complete to Connor Heyward for 5 yards. On 2nd, Najee Harris gained 8 on the ground to convert.

On 1st and 10, Pickett attempted a deep out to Allen Robinson, but it fell incomplete.

Calvin Austin III is being evaluated for a concussion.

On 2nd and 10, Pickett span out of pressure and hit Robinson for 4. 3rd and 6, Pickett complete to Jaylen Warren for 10 yards.

On 1st and 10, a pitch play to Warren for 6 yards. 2nd and 4, a sack for a loss of 6. 3rd and 10, Pickett to Darnell Washington, but it fell incomplete.

Wing’s punt was fair caught at the 18.

On 1st and 10, a deep completion to Agholor, but Mike Tomlin has challenged the ruling of a catch. He didn’t survive the ground, but I am pretty sure that will stand as a catch.

The ruling was upheld, though there was a fumble that wasn’t called so there is no lost timeout. Mike Tomlin (kind of) won the challenge.

Alex Highsmith with a huge sack, but defensive holding on Minkah Fitzpatrick negated the play.

On 1st and 10, Edwards gained 4 yards off left tackle. On 2nd and 6, Jackson incomplete deep to Agholor. On 3rd and 6, Kwon Alexander in for the sack and a loss of 3 on the play. TJ Watt was in on the sack, too.

The punt was fair caught at the 15 yard line.

Najee Harris picked up 5 yards on 1st down. On 2nd, Najee went off left tackle for 6 more.

On 1st and 10, Pickett passed deep to George Pickens for a gain of 23.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 1 yard. On 2nd, back to Pickens for 13 yards.

Now well within Ravens’ territory a toss play to Jaylen Warren on 1st and 10 for about 3.

END OF 3RD QUARTER: 10-3 RAVENS.

On 2nd and 7, Najee off right tackle for no gain. On 3rd and 7, Pickett was sacked and moved the Steelers out of field goal range. Brad Wing’s punt resulted in a touchback.

The Ravens will start from their own 20.

UPDATE! Steelers Points: 3

Renegade being played during this tv timeout. It feels like a defensive touchdown is the only way this team can score more points. Disappointing to not come away with a field goal after that decent Steelers drive.