Patrick Peterson Thinks Joey Porter Jr. Will Play A Lot This Weekend

As of right now, it sure seems like veteran OT Dan Moore Jr. will get the nod over rookie Broderick Jones. A decision that is sure to anger much of the fanbase. But if it’s any consolation, it sounds like rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. will have a noticeable role in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive gameplan Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, CB Patrick Peterson told The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo that he expects Porter to play a lot in Week Seven.

“I think he will get a good share of snap counts this week,” Peterson said, via DeFabo.

Patrick Peterson on how much we'll see Joey Porter Jr on Sunday: "We'll have to wait and see. I think he will get a good share of snap counts this weeks. We just don't know how the workload will play out." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 18, 2023

Peterson went on to say his belief comes from the Los Angeles Rams’ pass-happy nature, a fact that may be added to by the injuries they’ve suffered at running back. Their top two runners, Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers, are out this week due to injury.

Peterson continued…. "This week, (Joey Porter Jr.) probably will get a lot more snap counts, because these guys are a heavy passing team. We want to put ourselves in the best position possible to make sure we have the right people on the field to guard those skill positions." — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) October 18, 2023

After seeing limited playing time the first four weeks, only working in dime packages, Porter’s role expanded in the second half of the team’s Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens. Porter became an every-down player as Peterson and Levi Wallace rotated at right corner opposite. Porter finished that game with a season-high 28 snaps, much higher than games against the San Francisco 49ers (seven) and Houston Texans (ten). In those games, because he played only in dime packages, game circumstances dictated his snap count, only playing in obvious passing situations.

For the Rams, they have a pass-heavy philosophy. Their 227 pass attempts rank fifth-most in the NFL and they just got back top wideout Cooper Kupp, who missed the first month of the season with injury. No team is in 11 personnel, three-receiver sets, as often as the Rams. But that doesn’t alone guarantee Porter will play unless the Steelers use him in more than the team’s dime role.

Ideally, he becomes at least an every-down player in Pittsburgh’s 2-4-5 nickel package with Peterson likely sliding to the slot (or some other configuration, similar to the Ravens’ game). In most instances, he won’t even be matched up on Kupp, who predominantly plays in the slot.

During the bye week, Steelers’ coaches played coy and downplayed the odds of Porter starting. But their decision will be revealed by this Sunday. And if Jones and Porter hardly see the field, it’ll be one of the game’s biggest talking points regardless of the outcome.