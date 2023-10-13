NFL Analyst Believes Steelers’ Offensive Issues Are Partially Due To Kenny Pickett: ‘Makes An Offense Look Worse’

Entering the Week Six bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in desperate need of a week off from action to try and reset, especially offensively.

Though Pittsburgh is 3-2 entering the bye week and sitting atop the AFC North, the offense has been a disaster. Pittsburgh currently sits 27th or worse in all key offensive metrics, including points per game (15.8, 30th), yards per game (286.2, 30th), passing yards per game (187.8, 27th), and rushing yards per game (80.4, 30th).

It’s been rather ugly for the Steelers, who have scored just four offensive touchdowns on the season — all passes from quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Though much of the issues with the offense seem to be pointed at third-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada and his simplified scheme that lacks creativity for the NFL level, NFL analyst Steven Ruiz from The Ringer believes that Pittsburgh’s offensive issues aren’t all on Canada. Instead, he believes that the struggles reside with Pickett just as much with Canada, due to Pickett’s struggles in the pocket as a passer.

Appearing on the latest episode of his podcast “Duel Threat” with co-host Nora Princiotti, Ruiz stated that Pickett makes an offense look worse because he wants to be in chaotic situations and that the Steelers’ offense isn’t built to thrive that way.

“The problem is, there’s a lot of hope invested in Kenny Pickett. First-round pick, had this great preseason. It was very easy to talk yourself into him being one of these quarterbacks that breaks out in his second year, and it hasn’t happened. Part of the reason it hasn’t happened is because of Kenny Pickett,” Ruiz said to Princiotti, according to video via The Ringer’s YouTube page. “It’s not all on the supporting cast, and I just think Kenny Pickett just makes an offense look a little worse because he’s one of those quarterbacks that likes to be in chaotic situations. He’s like a Josh Allen, like a Russell Wilson.

“He was billed as a pocket passer because that’s how he won at Pittsburgh in college in his last year, but we haven’t seen that guy yet. And until we see that guy, I don’t think this offense is going to work, regardless of who the offensive coordinator is.”

Pickett has struggled in the pocket at times this season due to his lack of pocket awareness and his tendency to drop his eyes to the pass rush and try to scramble out of the pocket in an effort to try and make plays with his legs. That hasn’t quite worked to this point in the season as Pickett has run himself right into pressure and sacks, even getting himself injured against the Houston Texans in Week Four on a sack by defensive end Jonathan Greenard.

Pickett made a lot of plays in college on the move, and he did that at times as a rookie last season, but it’s led to some bad habits and this belief he can do anything on the move in the NFL. That belief has backfired on him at times this season as the league has adjusted, taking away his ability to scramble at times, forcing him to win in the pocket.

Wasn't the cleanest of snaps that Kenny Pickett had to handle on TD to George Pickens, either, and he still dropped in the bucket. Notice the line slide protection to right. "Randy" #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/alm8KDBVnr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 9, 2023

It’s understandable that he’s uncomfortable behind the Steelers’ offensive line because of the struggles from that unit to protect him. But he still has to hang in there more often than he does and needs to make the key throws in games from the pocket to really help this offense get back on track.

We haven’t seen that Pickett from the pocket that many expected coming into the year after his strong preseason performance. Maybe that happens after the bye week once he gets a chance to sit back, look at the film and correct some problems. If he can’t fix those issues on the fly this season though, it won’t matter who is calling the plays for Pittsburgh’s offense, so long as the quarterback continues to have issues on the field.