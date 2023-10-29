Mitch Trubisky Starts Second Half For Injured Kenny Pickett

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky is starting the second half for the team, replacing the injured Kenny Pickett. Late in the first half, Pickett was injured after taking a hard hit after throwing a pass. He seemed to be holding his side or rib and was attended to by trainers before heading to the locker room at the end of the half.

Trubisky replaced Pickett and threw one pass, a deep ball downfield that fell incomplete. Pittsburgh left the end of the first half empty-handed after K Chris Boswell missed a 61-yard field goal, his original kick good from 56 wiped out by a questionable offsides penalty.

Pickett was shown on the sidelines early in the third quarter with a helmet. Steelers’ head PR man Burt Lauten tweeted that Pickett was expected to return in the second half. It’s unclear if that remains the plan or if the team has opted against it.

UPDATE (3:02 PM): Pickett has now been ruled out.

INJURY UPDATE: Pickett has been downgraded to OUT for today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 29, 2023

Heading into this week, Trubisky has appeared in one game this season, replacing Pickett when he suffered a knee bruise in Week Four’s loss to the Houston Texans. Trubisky went 3-of-5 for 18 yards in mop-up duty as the Steelers were blown out, 30-6.

Pittsburgh trails Jacksonville 9-3 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.