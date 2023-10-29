Kenny Pickett Injured In Steelers-Jaguars Week Eight Game (Update)

UPDATE: Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said that Pickett was evaluated for a rib injury but is expected to return for the Steelers.

#Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was evaluated at halftime for a rib injury but is expected to return in the second half. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 29, 2023

UPDATE: Pickett has his helmet on and is throwing on the sideline, per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Spotted Kenny Pickett on the sideline now. He has a helmet on and is throwing. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 29, 2023

UPDATE: Pickett is not out with the team for the start of the second half, per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com. Both QB Mitch Trubisky and QB Mason Rudolph are warming up.

No Kenny Pickett on the field coming out of the half. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both warming up. #Steelers — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) October 29, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett went down after getting slammed to the ground by DE Adam Gotsis at the end of the first half of Pittsburgh’s Week Eight game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gotsis deflected Pickett’s pass and came through and finished his hit, with Pickett landing directly on his right arm/shoulder area.

With just 14 seconds left in the half, Pickett went directly to the locker room. He appeared to be favoring his upper body, potentially his shoulder or upper right arm. He walked off the field with trainers and his shoulder pads sticking out of his jersey.

Pickett also suffered a knee injury in Pittsburgh’s Week Four loss to the Houston Texans, but he didn’t miss any games. He suffered two concussions last season as well, and another injury at this point in the season with Pittsburgh sitting at 4-2 would be pretty devastating.

We’ll see if Pickett is able to return to the game after halftime, and I’m sure Steelers fans will be holding their collective breath that he will be able to. QB Mitch Trubisky came in to replace Pickett, and he was incomplete on his first throw of the game. Obviously, his right arm is his throwing arm, so any injury to that area might make it hard for Pickett to come back into this game.

With the Steelers also having a short week with a game against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Pickett’s status will also be something to monitor throughout the week.

We’ll keep you updated on Pickett’s status as we know more.