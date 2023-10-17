Mike Tomlin Compares Rams WR Cooper Kupp To LeBron James

It feels like one heck of a trip to compare Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp to Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James but that’s the path Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin took during his Tuesday press conference.

In 2019, Pittsburgh found a way to not just limit but shut down Kupp in a 17-12 win, holding him to zero catches on four targets. But Tomlin isn’t resting on his laurels of that past success, knowing it doesn’t guarantee future production. Tomlin said Kupp demands double-teams, just like James, but both players are talented enough to win despite the attention they receive.

“2019 was a football life ago,” Tomlin said of that prior game against Kupp via the team’s YouTube channel. “I think [Jared Goff] was his quarterback. I’ll answer your question without referring to 2019. It’s very difficult to minimize a player of his caliber…people put two people on LeBron in basketball, but he’s still LeBron. And so that’s what elite athletes do. And I don’t think any of us in this business are surprised by elite athletes doing what elite athletes do.”

Kupp missed the first month of this season with a hamstring injury, issues that have plagued him throughout his career. Healthy now, he’s made a massive impact in his last two games back. In Week Five, Kupp debuted with an eight-catch, 118-yard performance. In Week Six, Kupp went 7/148/1, catching his first touchdown of the year.

When healthy, Kupp has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers in football. He’s only two years removed from one of the best seasons in NFL history, catching 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, winning the triple crown for receivers. Injuries hampered him a year ago and bled into this year. But he’s back on track as the Rams are trying to do the same, sitting at 3-3 in the NFC West. Winning the division will be difficult with the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers in firm control of things but the Rams could fight for a Wild-Card spot down the stretch.

While Tomlin is past 2019, the team will likely employ a similar approach to limiting Kupp this weekend. Bracketing him on third downs and in the red zone to force other players to step up. It could force the Rams to lean on rookie Puka Nacua, who was doing Kupp-like things in his absence. There’s also TE Tyler Higbee and small but speedy WR Tutu Atwell for QB Matthew Stafford to throw to.