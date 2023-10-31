Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 971)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 971 on this Tuesday afternoon, I talk about how the Pittsburgh Steelers offense is worse than last season’s and that nobody is absolved because of that.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 970)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8986934623
6bc9mw6n