Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 968 on this Saturday afternoon, I explain why Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt should be in his own class when it comes to comparisons to other EDGE rushers around the NFL.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 968)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2783457573
6bc9mw6n