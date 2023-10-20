Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 960 on this Friday afternoon, I explain why I appreciate the workmanlike approach of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 rookie class so far this season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 960)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8648090774
6bc9mw6n