Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 947 on this Saturday, I talk about why the Pittsburgh Steelers need to play their rookies, specifically DT Keeanu Benton and CB Joey Porter Jr., more against the Baltimore Ravens to give them the best chance to win.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 947)
